2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Rear Tire Dimensions Confirmed: 345/25 ZR21

Spied time and again, the Corvette Z06 for the 2022 model year has been confirmed with 345/25 ZR21 tires out back. An inch wider than the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 steamrollers found on the previous-generation Z06 and ZR1, the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R compound helped Porsch e break the Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record with the 911 GT2 RS. 21 photos



When is the Golden Bowtie going to spill the beans on the all-new Corvette Z06, you ask? According to Estero Bay Chevrolet sales specialist Marcus Veiga, the veil is coming off sometime in July. Coincidence or not, model year 2021 production is rumored to end on the week of July 19th. The Porsche, if you were wondering, is rocking 325/30 ZR21 rubber. Corvette Blogger says that “we are most likely looking at the first Corvette to come with a staggered wheel setup of 20 inches up front and 21s in the rear,” translating to more grip and traction in the twisties and off the line.Spied by a Corvette Blogger reader, Z06 prototypes are benchmarked by General Motors against the 911 GT2 RS from the previous generation. That speaks volumes about the newcomer's performance potential, and the same can be said about the flat-plane crankshaft V8 powerplant.As opposed to traditional pushrods, thevalvetrain and rev-happy nature of the motor will make the Corvette a little more sophisticated than before. Based on the 5.5-liter engine in the C8.R endurance racer, the LT6 in the Z06 is expected with more than 600 horsepower on tap.Torque is another mystery at this point in time. For reference, the LT2 free-breathing V8 makes 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) while the LT4 supercharged V8 belts out 650 pound-feet (881 Nm). If the torque rating falls within this range, then Chevrolet could use the TR-9080 with minimal modifications.As a brief refresher, the dual-clutch transmission supplied by Tremec can handle up to 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) at up to 7,500 revs. The flat-plane crankshaft and double overhead camshaft arrangement enable a redline of more than 8,000 revs, hence the minimal mods mentioned earlier.When is the Golden Bowtie going to spill the beans on the all-new Corvette Z06, you ask? According to Estero Bay Chevrolet sales specialist Marcus Veiga, the veil is coming off sometime in July. Coincidence or not, model year 2021 production is rumored to end on the week of July 19th.