Mid-Engined Chevrolet Camaro Looks Sinister in Drag Rendering

It is a time of great uncertainty for the many Camaro fans out there. The worst-case scenario involves GM axing the model as it did after the 2002 model year, followed by seven years of market absence for the iconic nameplate. Until the carmaker officially announces its intention, the digital art community is making efforts to keep the Chevy under the spotlight.
Retirement aside, the wildest rumor to date involves an all-electric future for the Camaro, even though Chevrolet could squeeze a seventh-generation before GM becomes an EV-only automaker, a move scheduled to take place in 2035.
And while we haven't heard unofficial chat on the Camaro following the Corvette down the midship path (how would that make sense?), this rendering dreams up just such a future for the first.
We're looking at a quick effort that places the front end of the current sixth-gen Camaro on the body of the C8 'Vette.
Then we have the wheels and tire setup, which seems to come straight from the drag racing world. As such, we can talk about bead lock rear wheels holding the generous sidewalls of the tires in place for those violent races, while the skinny front units reduce rolling resistance.
Sure, the mid-engined configuration of the new Corvette means this enjoys extra grip compared to front-engined machines, but with aftermarket efforts having already pushed the thing into four-digit output territory, such extreme rolling hardware is now required in the pursuit of quarter-mile happiness.
Camm Fisher, the enthusiast who put these pixels together, used to own a fifth-gen Camaro and now rolls around in a C10 truck, so he's a Chevy guy through and through.
As he aptly points out in the Instagram post below, a mix like the one we have here could come to the real world sooner rather than later—it's obviously not just tech goodies, as the C8 Chevrolet Corvette also receives more and more visual upgrades these days. Factor in the growing popularity of face swaps, and we might see an eccentric shop out there coming up with such a shenanigan.
