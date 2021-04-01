3 Tuned Camaro ZL1 and Corvette Z06 Combine for 1,400 HP as Clear Winner Emerges

2 550-WHP Camaro SS Is Unimpressed With Tuned BMW M340i, Somebody Needs More Power

1 2019 Camaro SS and 2019 Mustang GT Cross Swords, Both Tuned With 10-Speed Autos

More on this:

Chevrolet Camaro “Abarth” Rendering Is What Happens When America Dates Italy

Instead of doing a typical intro highlighting just how big the Camaro 's legacy is in the automotive world, we’ll start this article by asking you, our readers, to forgive us for the thing that you’re going to see in the Instagram post below. 1 photo



He combined the Chevrolet Camaro, the car that currently has so many fans all over the world, with Abarth, creating what is described as either an “Italian muscle car” or just “American pizza.”



In theory, this is a hybrid (as in a combination) based on the new Camaro and the



Let’s take the Fiat 124 Abarth Rally Tribute as an example. Produced as part of a very limited series that comprises just 124 cars, because you know, it’s a Fiat 124, the Rally Tribute comes with a 1.4-liter turbo engine developing 170 horsepower.



Sure, the output isn’t necessarily impressive, but the car is still capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in some 6.8 seconds. The performance is similar to the one of the Abarth 124 GT, which can also reach a maximum speed of 231 kph (144 mph).



On the other hand, the Camaro comes with more powerful engine options, but we’ll use the 2.0-liter unit for the sake of comparison. This one develops 275 horsepower on the 2021 model year, allowing for a 0-100 kph (62 mph) time of under 6 seconds when equipped with a manual transmission. So on paper, it doesn’t seem to be as different from the Abarth 124 as you might be tempted to believe when hearing about this crazy combo.



But at the end of the day, the rendering is all about the looks, and at first glance, it’s something that shouldn’t ever exist. Hopefully, the people over at Chevy and



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andras Veres (@andras.s.veres) What designer Andras Veres has come up with this time is a mix that is as weird as it is ugly, unexpected, and impossible.He combined the Chevrolet Camaro, the car that currently has so many fans all over the world, with Abarth, creating what is described as either an “Italian muscle car” or just “American pizza.”In theory, this is a hybrid (as in a combination) based on the new Camaro and the Fiat 124 Abarth . For some people, this mashup could actually make sense, especially given the performance appetite of both cars.Let’s take the Fiat 124 Abarth Rally Tribute as an example. Produced as part of a very limited series that comprises just 124 cars, because you know, it’s a Fiat 124, the Rally Tribute comes with a 1.4-liter turbo engine developing 170 horsepower.Sure, the output isn’t necessarily impressive, but the car is still capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in some 6.8 seconds. The performance is similar to the one of the Abarth 124 GT, which can also reach a maximum speed of 231 kph (144 mph).On the other hand, the Camaro comes with more powerful engine options, but we’ll use the 2.0-liter unit for the sake of comparison. This one develops 275 horsepower on the 2021 model year, allowing for a 0-100 kph (62 mph) time of under 6 seconds when equipped with a manual transmission. So on paper, it doesn’t seem to be as different from the Abarth 124 as you might be tempted to believe when hearing about this crazy combo.But at the end of the day, the rendering is all about the looks, and at first glance, it’s something that shouldn’t ever exist. Hopefully, the people over at Chevy and Abarth think the same.