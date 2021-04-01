Sinister-Looking, 1,200-HP Second-Gen Chevy Camaro Is a Drag-Racing Batmobile

Martian Rover We All Forgot About Sends Back Defying Selfie

The second-generation Chevrolet Camaro started as a full-fledged muscle car in 1970, but output dropped dramatically through the decade due to emission regulations and the oil crisis. By the late 1970s, the Camaro was barely making 200 horsepower. But this isn't an issue for this highly modified and sinister-looking coupe. 7 photos



But it's also a looker. The fiberglass nose retains most of the stock Camaro's design, with only the ginormous hood bulge getting in the way. But the bulge and the splitter at the bottom of the apron make it look even hotter, as do the large exhaust pipes that exit through the lower front fenders.



Things get even better around the back, where a massive wing adds several inches to the Camaro's length. I guess you could say it's a



The Camaro hasn't been raced yet, but it's definitely ready to burn some rubber on the drag strip. Hopefully, we'll get to see this dark knight post some quick runs in the Northeast, where Bruce and Mitchell plan on racing it this year.



"My dad raced in the '80s and hasn't done anything since; he's been talking about it for a while and when we found this car I said, 'let's do this.' He raced before I was born, so I didn't get to do it with him, and I've been wanting to. We used to build show cars, and that got kind of boring. So this is like our new adventure," Mitchell Laucks told DragZine