2019 Camaro SS and 2019 Mustang GT Cross Swords, Both Tuned With 10-Speed Autos

If you follow street racing closely, you probably know that modern-day 10-speed Mustangs have somewhat of an advantage over most Camaros that don’t utilize a similar transmission. We’re talking about Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed gearbox (or 10L80 as it’s called in the Camaro SS), which was developed jointly by Ford and General Motors back in 2017.
In this particular instance, both these muscle cars feature this very same gearbox, and they’re both tuned for good measure, so right off the bat, we know that it was going to be an interesting battle.
Let’s talk about the Mustang first. It’s got a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which would normally give you 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm). Add this car’s bolt-on E85 setup, and the power goes up, although we’re not sure exactly how much grunt is sent to the rear wheels. Let’s just stick with “more”.
As for the Camaro, it’s a 2019MY SS spec, which means there’s a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine under its hood. That engine produces 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque when stock, but this car also has a big cam E85 tune.
Add it all together, and with all things being equal in terms of shift speeds, the Camaro is free to showcase what its larger 6.2-liter V8 engine can really do against the Mustang’s Coyote V8, although we’re not knocking the latter because it’s a great power unit.
For reference, here’s what happens when a stock 10-speed Mustang GT races a stock Camaro SS that doesn’t have the same exact gearbox—the Ford pulls away smoothly and consistently for an easy win every time.
Of course, we’ve also seen a reversal of that scenario, but it almost always involves either a considerably more powerful Camaro spec or simply one that's got a more capable tune, such as a larger supercharger, for example.
Let’s talk about the Mustang first. It’s got a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which would normally give you 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm). Add this car’s bolt-on E85 setup, and the power goes up, although we’re not sure exactly how much grunt is sent to the rear wheels. Let’s just stick with “more”.
As for the Camaro, it’s a 2019MY SS spec, which means there’s a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine under its hood. That engine produces 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque when stock, but this car also has a big cam E85 tune.
Add it all together, and with all things being equal in terms of shift speeds, the Camaro is free to showcase what its larger 6.2-liter V8 engine can really do against the Mustang’s Coyote V8, although we’re not knocking the latter because it’s a great power unit.
For reference, here’s what happens when a stock 10-speed Mustang GT races a stock Camaro SS that doesn’t have the same exact gearbox—the Ford pulls away smoothly and consistently for an easy win every time.
Of course, we’ve also seen a reversal of that scenario, but it almost always involves either a considerably more powerful Camaro spec or simply one that's got a more capable tune, such as a larger supercharger, for example.