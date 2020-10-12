2022 BMW X8 “Hybrid Test Vehicle” Looks Like the Sexier Sibling of the X7

More on this:

1 One-of-Three RHD 1957 BMW 503 Owned by John Surtees to Make a Splash at Auction

2 2021 BMW M4 Chasing 2021 M3 in European Port Looks Like Video Game Cinematic

3 2021 BMW 128ti Drops All Hints of Camo, Arrives in November

4 Hellraiser’s Rugged BMW R100 Scrambler Looks Prepared for The Frontline

5 A Closer Look at the New M3 And M4 Carbon Fiber Bucket Seats