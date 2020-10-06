Hellraiser’s Rugged BMW R100 Scrambler Looks Prepared for The Frontline

2021 Specialized Chisel Comp Is New But Already Sold Out

This mean machine is the Rambo of custom two-wheelers. 7 photos



On the other hand, I’ll bet the Bavarian tourer is one hell of a donor to work with. It is put in motion by a feral four-stroke OHV boxer-twin, with two valves per cylinder head and a colossal displacement of 979cc. This air-cooled behemoth is capable of generating up to 67 hp at 7,000 rpm, accompanied by 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of fiendish twisting force at around 5,500 revs.



The engine’s ruthless power travels to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed transmission. Ultimately, Motorrad’s R100 is blessed with a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 4.6 seconds, while its top speed is generously rated at 119 mph (191 kph). Needless to say, this vicious piece of German machinery was a genuine showstopper during the ‘80s.



As to Hellraiser Garage’s custom entity, the creature underwent an array of surgical interventions before landing on their doorstep. It was equipped with a



Furthermore, you will find a pair of Hagon shock absorbers and a fresh lighting kit attached to the subframe, as well as countless electrical units from Motogadget and a tweaked exhaust system that allows R100’s air-cooled monstrosity to breathe with ease. Finally, the rims are hugged tightly by all-terrain E804-805 rubber from Shinko’s inventory.



Back in 2016, two moto-loving Aussies joined forces to bring their very own workshop to life. As such, Hellraiser Garage was co-founded by Tom Gough and Chris Bruce in Melbourne, Australia. To give you an idea as to what these folks are all about, we'll be having a quick look at their remarkable accomplishments on a brutal scrambler-style '81 BMW R100. One thing's for sure, this bad boy brings about some seriously menacing vibes!