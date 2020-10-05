2022 BMW X8 M Gets Rendered, Will Be a 750 HP Hybrid SUV

Three years ago, the BMW X8 was just a rumor. However, the Bavarian automaker wants yet another SUV added to its lineup and has already begun road testing.
The X8 is supposed to be a "coupe" version of the X7, BMW's largest SUV. It will also have an M version that's sure to attract a lot of attention. And in both those regards, the X8 M is a lot like the Audi RS Q8, itself derived from the Q7.
However, we find that the project has more in common with the Mercedes way of doing things. We're talking about how the three-pointed star found room four yet more coupes by saying they were bespoke AMG models. Also, the hybrid system in the X8 M is said to have about 750 horsepower, which is giving us AMG GT 73 vibes.
The information comes from Car Magazine, who says the X8 M is dubbed Project Rockstar within the company. The 750 hp and 737 lb-ft (1000 Nm) are taken from a combination of a twin-turbo V8 engine and 200 horsepower electric motor.
This will be a cutting-edge halo car that likely previews changes in how M cars are made. The fifth-gen electric motor is derived from the iNext and the X8 M apparently boasts on-demand RWD, like the M5.
BMW originally had plans to make a successor for the i8 with more cylinders and power. But these have been dropped, likely leaving this as the true flagship of the Bavarian "ultimate driving machine" fleet.
This initial rendering was created by artist superrenderscars based on the first prototype to emerge for testing. It's a combination of elements from current BMW SUVs that honestly comes pretty close to the general shape of the X8's body. However, we're not yet sure what's going on with the fascia, as designers seem to be working on headlights that are either split or sit well below the line of the hood.
However, we find that the project has more in common with the Mercedes way of doing things. We're talking about how the three-pointed star found room four yet more coupes by saying they were bespoke AMG models. Also, the hybrid system in the X8 M is said to have about 750 horsepower, which is giving us AMG GT 73 vibes.
The information comes from Car Magazine, who says the X8 M is dubbed Project Rockstar within the company. The 750 hp and 737 lb-ft (1000 Nm) are taken from a combination of a twin-turbo V8 engine and 200 horsepower electric motor.
This will be a cutting-edge halo car that likely previews changes in how M cars are made. The fifth-gen electric motor is derived from the iNext and the X8 M apparently boasts on-demand RWD, like the M5.
BMW originally had plans to make a successor for the i8 with more cylinders and power. But these have been dropped, likely leaving this as the true flagship of the Bavarian "ultimate driving machine" fleet.
This initial rendering was created by artist superrenderscars based on the first prototype to emerge for testing. It's a combination of elements from current BMW SUVs that honestly comes pretty close to the general shape of the X8's body. However, we're not yet sure what's going on with the fascia, as designers seem to be working on headlights that are either split or sit well below the line of the hood.
View this post on Instagram
The 2022 BMW X8M?! Render by @superrenderscars . . . #superrenderscars #bmwmotorcycle #mpower_official #render #carspotted #bmwblog #x7 #bmwx7 #bmwx #bmwxm #bmwx6m #bmwx2 #bmwmtown #bmwmpower #x2 #x6m #competition #cs #mperformance #mnation #bmwnation #suv #redcar #1320video #spyshot #m4 #m5 #m6 #m2 #m8