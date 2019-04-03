2020 BMW 7 Series Looks Huge in Extensive New Image Collection

BMW's flagship luxury sedan, the new 7 Series sedan, was presented in the first weeks of 2019 and is now getting closer to market launch. To once again bring the car into the spotlight, the German carmaker released this week an extensive photo gallery showing the facelift.
Presented with several design improvements, the car also comes with new dimensions, high-tech gadgetry, and improved powertrains.
Visually, the biggest and most shocking change is the use of an oversized kidney grille. In the new 7 Series, the element is so large that it overshadows most of the other elements. By BMW’s own admission, the grille is 40 percent larger than on the outgoing generation, for no apparent technical reason.
Boasting slimmer headlights, large, painted plates and chrome trim strips on the air intakes and almost vertical air breathers in the front side panels, the 7 Series in its current guise makes for a very impressive apparition on the road.
The interior has been revised as well, while keeping the same luxurious feel of previous models. Nappa or Merino leather for the upholstery and fine wood for some of the interior strips are the main materials of choice.
The new 7 Series offers information through the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system comprised of a 12.3-inch screen that acts as the instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch display that controls the infotainment system.
BMW’s Operating System 7.0 ensures the car is an office on wheels and provides aides like Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business to its owners.
Under the huge hood of the model, BMW will hide a wide and diversified range of powertrains. Eight engine configurations will be available at launch, including two hybrid variants in the form of the 745e and 745Le.
The photos attached in the gallery above were taken at the official media launch of the 2020 BMW 7 Series that took place in Faro, Portugal.
