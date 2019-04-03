autoevolution

2020 BMW 7 Series Looks Huge in Extensive New Image Collection

3 Apr 2019, 8:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
BMW's flagship luxury sedan, the new 7 Series sedan, was presented in the first weeks of 2019 and is now getting closer to market launch. To once again bring the car into the spotlight, the German carmaker released this week an extensive photo gallery showing the facelift.
153 photos
2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series2020 BMW 7 Series
Presented with several design improvements, the car also comes with new dimensions, high-tech gadgetry, and improved powertrains.

Visually, the biggest and most shocking change is the use of an oversized kidney grille. In the new 7 Series, the element is so large that it overshadows most of the other elements. By BMW’s own admission, the grille is 40 percent larger than on the outgoing generation, for no apparent technical reason.

Boasting slimmer headlights, large, painted plates and chrome trim strips on the air intakes and almost vertical air breathers in the front side panels, the 7 Series in its current guise makes for a very impressive apparition on the road.

The interior has been revised as well, while keeping the same luxurious feel of previous models. Nappa or Merino leather for the upholstery and fine wood for some of the interior strips are the main materials of choice.

The new 7 Series offers information through the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system comprised of a 12.3-inch screen that acts as the instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch display that controls the infotainment system. 

BMW’s Operating System 7.0 ensures the car is an office on wheels and provides aides like Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business to its owners.

Under the huge hood of the model, BMW will hide a wide and diversified range of powertrains. Eight engine configurations will be available at launch, including two hybrid variants in the form of the 745e and 745Le.

The photos attached in the gallery above were taken at the official media launch of the 2020 BMW 7 Series that took place in Faro, Portugal.
2020 BMW 7 Series BMW 7 Series facelift BMW 7 series
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 