2021 Pontiac Firebird Puts Big Red Nose on Modern Muscle Car-Rendered Body

Back in the days of the muscle car wars, the market was literally flooded with vehicles made by various brands, all trying to get a piece of what seemed at the time an ever-increasing pie. The pie turned out to be a soufflé that collapsed under its own weight, and this is why today we only have three carmakers still in this game, namely Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge.
Pontiac was one of the brands that back then competed for attention in this segment. It threw into the fight nameplates whose success feeds a good portion of today’s collector market, like the GTO and Firebird. And the collector market is the only one still feeding on these Pontiacs, or any other ones for that matter, as the carmaker as a whole bit the dust a decade or so ago.
Whereas rich folk can afford to indulge themselves with real, classic Pontiacs, the rest of us mere mortals are left drooling over photos and videos, and from time to time we step into dreamland and imagine how the world would be like today if it still had the Firebirds in it.
Our dreams are fueled, of course, by the constant flux of renderings showing the model as it would look like had Pontiac still existed, and kept making it. The latest such rendering comes from the Australian guys over at Budget Direct, who penned the thing we have here.
Taking their cues from one of the muscle cars that are still around, and despite saying they tried not to make it look like a Camaro, the renderers came up with an incredibly sculpted machines, with exaggerated sharp edges and a “progressive coupe profile,” all slapped on top of what is supposed to be a still-recognizable Firebird shape.
And there’s no other part on this thing that screams Firebird more than the very pointy and big nose at the front, extending from the massive hood down between the headlights and over the grille.
Now, there is of course no chance in hell GM will bring the Firebird back, not even as a model within some other brand’s lineup, but this simple rendering of the car kind of makes us wish it did.
