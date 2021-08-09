This Big-Block 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Is Pro-Touring Perfection

The CaraBoat Proves Man’s Dreams of an Amphibious Camper Go All the Way Back

1969 was a great year for the Camaro, the final year of the first-generation pony car. The redesigned sheet metal, V-canted grille, four-wheel disc brakes with four-piston calipers, and the COPO muscle cars come to mind, along with the 427 big-block V8 with 400-plus ponies. 36 photos



More powerful than every single factory-spec Camaro from 1969, this one-of-one restomod is pro-touring royalty in every respect. The five-speed manual transmission, a Tremec TKO600, is equipped with an 11-inch Hays clutch for good measure while the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the 12-bolt rear end with 4.10 gears by a lightweight aluminum driveshaft.



Hardware modifications also include Magnaflow mufflers for the JBA Racing 3.0-inch exhaust system, a front suspension kit with tubular control arms from Martz, and a Detroit Speed Quadra-Link rear suspension system with adjustable coil-over shocks and a Panhard bar. Cross-drilled and ventilated brake discs from Wilwood take care of stopping, and the grip should be pretty impressive for a car this old thanks to 245/40 and 345/30 tires from Pirelli wrapped around 18-inch Fiske Profil-5 five-spoke wheels.



Finished in blue and white hockey stick-inspired stripes over houndstooth cloth inserts and black leather, the ‘Maro is presently equipped with an outdated Sony head unit and amenities such as power windows and climate control from Vintage Air. A white-balled Hurst shifter complements the Budnik three-spoke steering wheel and AutoMeter Pro Comp Ultra Lite gauges that include an odometer that shows 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers).



Clearly not your average RS/SS restomod, this muscled-up pony car is going for $45,000 at the moment of reporting with five days of bidding left.



