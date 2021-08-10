Reimagined Pontiac Fiero Has No F9 Rockets, Does Look Like a Musk-Made Spaceship

The Pontiac Fiero was many things to many people, but up until Hollywood spat out the ridiculous F9: The Fast Saga earlier this year, it was never a rocket capable of reaching space. The movie franchise that started out honoring legal or less so street racing and ended up badly did that too, and ruined the Fiero some more for most of us.
The short-lived mid-engine sports car of the 1980s has gained over the years a reputation as one of the worst cars ever made. Starting with the fact that it was incredibly expensive to maintain and ending with the countless mechanical issues that plagued it, the Fiero sank to the bottomless pit of cars not worth remembering in just five years or so.
That doesn’t mean the Fiero didn’t have its fans. And it had quite a lot of them, as the GM brand produced over 370,000 cars during that time. That would be around 74,000 Fieros per year which, in retrospect, is not at all that bad.
So, at least for some people, bringing the model back, as a more carefully-constructed engineering piece maybe, would not be such a bad idea. But that will also mean bringing back Pontiac, and no one really wants to go there, so any revived Fiero will only see daylight from behind a computer screen.
That’s the case with the Fiero we have here, reimagined by a British outlet called Budget Direct as part of a larger project of theirs that tried to see how cars made by defunct brands might look like today.
And, if you really think about it, even if this thing does not have rockets strapped to it, and is not driven by idiotic characters wearing old diving suits in space, it does look like a spaceship.
How so? Well, if your standard for a spaceship is the Tesla Roadster Elon Musk sent up there a few years ago, why can’t the Fiero be one?
That doesn’t mean the Fiero didn’t have its fans. And it had quite a lot of them, as the GM brand produced over 370,000 cars during that time. That would be around 74,000 Fieros per year which, in retrospect, is not at all that bad.
So, at least for some people, bringing the model back, as a more carefully-constructed engineering piece maybe, would not be such a bad idea. But that will also mean bringing back Pontiac, and no one really wants to go there, so any revived Fiero will only see daylight from behind a computer screen.
That’s the case with the Fiero we have here, reimagined by a British outlet called Budget Direct as part of a larger project of theirs that tried to see how cars made by defunct brands might look like today.
And, if you really think about it, even if this thing does not have rockets strapped to it, and is not driven by idiotic characters wearing old diving suits in space, it does look like a spaceship.
How so? Well, if your standard for a spaceship is the Tesla Roadster Elon Musk sent up there a few years ago, why can’t the Fiero be one?