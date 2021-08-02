5 The History of Ferrari Cars in One Huge Poster and a Clip

If the Holden LX Torana SS Ever Comes Back, This Should Be It

Seven months. That’s how long has passed since one of the oldest carmakers in the world, Australia-based Holden, officially bit the dust, being replaced by the far less historic, but very performance-oriented GM Specialty Vehicles. 7 photos



One of the best models in their lineup at one point was the Torana, largely seen as an original model, but based on the Vauxhall Viva HB. The mid-size car was in production for 13 years, during which time it spawned three generations.



There is one version of the Torana that was perhaps more appreciated than others. We’re talking about the LX Torana SS, a model packing powerful hardware and aiming to be treated as a true muscle car.



This particular car is long dead, but thankfully today’s technology can bring it back, and then some. And here it is, revived by an unlikely group called



For this exercise, a 1976 LX Torana SS was chosen as a base and given a complete makeover, turning its old muscle car look into something out of a science fiction movie, with a much more aggressive and lowered front end, big wheels hidden under pronounced arches, and a rear that, even if it can’t be seen, hints to being completely different from the original one.



As far as powertrain is concerned, everyone is free to imagine whatever they like, but given how, if this thing ever returns - it will probably do so in the very distant future - some electric motors instead of the mighty ICE could be considered.

Editor's note: Gallery shows the Holden Torana LC GTR with Ferrari V12 swap. Gallery shows the Holden Torana LC GTR with Ferrari V12 swap.