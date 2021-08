If the Holden LX Torana SS Ever Comes Back, This Should Be It

ICE

Corporate dealings aside, Holden’s demise means the end of a long history of Australian-bred cars. From the Chevy or Daewoo-based models to the more original ones like the Brougham or Commodore, Holden had it all, and appealed to a large range of customers.One of the best models in their lineup at one point was the Torana, largely seen as an original model, but based on the Vauxhall Viva HB. The mid-size car was in production for 13 years, during which time it spawned three generations.There is one version of the Torana that was perhaps more appreciated than others. We’re talking about the LX Torana SS, a model packing powerful hardware and aiming to be treated as a true muscle car.This particular car is long dead, but thankfully today’s technology can bring it back, and then some. And here it is, revived by an unlikely group called Budget Direct as part of a larger effort to see how some long ago cars made by dead brands would look in today’s world.For this exercise, a 1976 LX Torana SS was chosen as a base and given a complete makeover, turning its old muscle car look into something out of a science fiction movie, with a much more aggressive and lowered front end, big wheels hidden under pronounced arches, and a rear that, even if it can’t be seen, hints to being completely different from the original one.As far as powertrain is concerned, everyone is free to imagine whatever they like, but given how, if this thing ever returns - it will probably do so in the very distant future - some electric motors instead of the mightycould be considered.