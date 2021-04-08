3 1994 Mazda RX-7 Gets Modernized Rendering, Looks Like a Japanese SLS AMG

2 Properly Understanding the 2021 Mazda3: An Enjoyable Ride Through the Matrix

More on this:

2021 Mazda MX-5 "Sport Venture" Limited to Only 160 Units in the UK

Although it’s getting just a little long in the tooth, the fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 open-top sports car still is treated to limited edition after limited edition all over the world. The latest is called Sport Venture, and it’s a UK-only affair. 60 photos



“



Priced from £27,615 or $38,000 at current exchange rates, this fellow also stands out with the help of bright-finished alloy wheels. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto further need to be mentioned, along with heated seats, climate control, adjustable speed limiter and cruise control, smart keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, and dusk-sensing headlights.



Somewhat curious for a special edition, the Sport Venture comes exclusively with the smaller of two engine choices. The 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G rolled out in the 2014 model year Mazda3 for the European and Asian markets, and it’s alright for the MX-5 as long as you rev the hell out of it.



Officially rated at 132 PS (130 horsepower) and 152 Nm (112 pound-feet) of torque, the four-cylinder mill peaks at 7,000 and 4,000 revolutions per minute, respectively. Truth be told, working the six-speed, slick-shifting manual transmission to extract maximum performance is very fun indeed.



Weighing in at 1,071 kilograms (2,361 pounds) before optional extras, the entry-level In total, 160 examples will be produced, and every single one of them is finished in Deep Crystal Blue Mica for the bodywork and grey fabric for the soft top. Visual highlights further include silver trim on the roll hoops and door mirrors, along with Light Stone Nappa high-quality leather seats. The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products,” said UK managing director Jeremy Thomson. “Its fun-to-drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers, and the 2021 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable world-class sports car. The Sport Venture continues our long heritage of offering uniquely styled limited-run models.”Priced from £27,615 or $38,000 at current exchange rates, this fellow also stands out with the help of bright-finished alloy wheels. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto further need to be mentioned, along with heated seats, climate control, adjustable speed limiter and cruise control, smart keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, and dusk-sensing headlights.Somewhat curious for a special edition, the Sport Venture comes exclusively with the smaller of two engine choices. The 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G rolled out in the 2014 model year Mazda3 for the European and Asian markets, and it’s alright for the MX-5 as long as you rev the hell out of it.Officially rated at 132 PS (130 horsepower) and 152 Nm (112 pound-feet) of torque, the four-cylinder mill peaks at 7,000 and 4,000 revolutions per minute, respectively. Truth be told, working the six-speed, slick-shifting manual transmission to extract maximum performance is very fun indeed.Weighing in at 1,071 kilograms (2,361 pounds) before optional extras, the entry-level Mazda MX-5 needs 8.3 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and tops 204 kph (126.7 mph) with the roof up or down.

load press release