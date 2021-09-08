2021 Ford Mustang Production Halted One Week Over Gas Leak

The Story of the Oldsmobile "Rocket" 88, America's First Muscle Car

The chip shortage isn’t the only production-related problem currently faced by the Blue Oval. As fate would have it, the Flat Rock plant is currently offline due to a benzene hazard produced by a gas leak. 14 photos



The Dearborn-based automaker has committed a million dollars for this blunder according to T.R. Reid. Speaking to



Considering that Ford isn’t selling too many Mustangs nowadays, the one-week production downtime can be considered an extended Labor Day weekend of sorts. The only people who are not amused by Ford’s blunder are those poor souls who are waiting in hotels for the problem to be solved.



As a brief refresher, the ‘Stang failed to win the second-quarter sales wars. The Blue Oval had to settle for second place with



2022 is expected to be the final year of the S550 based on a job posting for the The harmful chemical had been detected within a four-mile perimeter. The hydrocarbon had been traced back to a leak in the pipe that carries gasoline to the Mustang-making facility. These circumstances have forced the Ford Motor Company to shutter the factory through Friday. Also worthy of note, Ford has secured hotel rooms and gift cards for the evacuated residents.The Dearborn-based automaker has committed a million dollars for this blunder according to T.R. Reid. Speaking to Detroit News , the company representative also highlights that dozens of volunteers have been engaged with the city, from door-to-door alerts to many other logistical operations.Considering that Ford isn’t selling too many Mustangs nowadays, the one-week production downtime can be considered an extended Labor Day weekend of sorts. The only people who are not amused by Ford’s blunder are those poor souls who are waiting in hotels for the problem to be solved.As a brief refresher, the ‘Stang failed to win the second-quarter sales wars. The Blue Oval had to settle for second place with 14,676 units of the pony car whereas Dodge sold 15,052 examples of the gray-haired Challenger. Essentially a lost cause for General Motors, the Chevrolet Camaro finished the previous quarter with only 2,792 sales to its name in the United States.2022 is expected to be the final year of the S550 based on a job posting for the S650 program that confirmed the next-generation Mustang for the 2023 model year. The biggest change for the 2022 model comes in the guise of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package, which will be available for the Mustang Mach-E as well. Revealed at the Woodward Dream Cruise last month, this optional extra isn’t available to order at the time of writing.