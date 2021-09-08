Lifted 1979 Ford F-350 4x4 Riding on 42s Remains True to Free Wheeling Origin

4 1971 Ford F-350 Was Reworked for Trips, Work, and Family Fun With Cummins 12V

Of course, it helps when such a truck has a distinctive livery. Or at least a major lift kit and some beefy 42-inch off-road wheels to show it’s ready for just about any adventure. Incidentally, if the owner of this 1979 F-350 4x4 had a more intimate knowledge of Blue Oval’s limited editions some two decades ago, it could have bragged about having both.As it turns out, the dark blue - with lots of shiny chrome, polished 17-inch inchers, and chunky wheels – the truck was originally part of the Ford Free Wheeling series. One could find out about the missed opportunity to hold a very rare example of the breed in the video embedded below, as the blue F-350 has ditched the signature “rainbow” pinstriping livery many years ago.But we shouldn’t get too sad about missing out on the custom elements too much, as the owner tells Solomon Lunger, the affable host of the Ford Era channel on YouTube, that he plans to fully return the F-350 to its Free Wheeling glory very soon. Before that happens, this Ford truck remains a hoot to look at – and to drive, as it turns out the owner doesn’t keep it as a showstopper/garage queen.Instead, he is fully making use of both the 460ci-swapped V8 engine (the big mill was only available for 2WD trucks) and the undercarriage setup for enjoying off-road adventures. Which usually present no worries thanks to the modifications, which include Dana 60s, 17-inch beadlock wheels shod in 42-inch rubber, the Eaton-made Detroit Lockers, or the 4.88 gears, among others.The peek at the engine goodies comes from the 3:12 mark after we discover the neatly embedded lightbar . And then it’s time to also find out that it’s an F-350 that means business on the outside and treats its users with kindness (and a cowboy hat holder) on the inside – including thanks to a 1980s Bullnose-snatched bench seat that has all the usual creature comforts (armrest, cup holders, etc.).