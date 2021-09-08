New Hardtops for the 2021 Ford Bronco Will Begin Shipping Within a Week

You already know the problems the 2021 model year Ford Bronco is facing, but as a brief refresher, the molded-in-color hardtop is the biggest offender. Not only does it rattle like crazy, but it suffers from a separating headliner, raw edges, misaligned latches, warping around the mounting bolts, porous cavities, and a snakeskin pattern on the outer layer.
Webasto produces these hardtops for the Dearborn-based automaker, but you shouldn’t point the finger at the supplier for the poor design and substandard quality. The second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit acknowledged these problems in August, and Ford estimated the brand-new MIC hardtop would be ready for delivery sometime in October.
After waiting more than a year to have their Broncos delivered, it’s understandable that many customers weren’t happy with this estimate. Happily for them, Ford has finished the redesign and testing of the improved hardtop according to marketing manager Mark Grueber. Contacted by the Detroit Free Press, he said that production is being ramped up as we speak.
The cited publication has learned that the Ford Motor Company will begin shipping the new hardtops to dealers within a week, and the Blue Oval will install the redesigned tops in 2021 models that have been parked right after they rolled off the line at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.
Be that as it may, a few issues haven’t been sorted yet. Customers who specified the soft top have reported excessive wear and rubbing against the roll bar, and certain Broncos exhibit whistling noises from the driver’s mirror and the hood area. The latter problems will be fixed in October as per Ford while the soft top’s gremlins remain unsolved for the time being.
Further still, Ford prepares to switch to the 2022 model year in December with a series of changes to the color palette and optional extras. Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red are entering the scene, along with a new front bumper as well as the Mansquatch manual-equipped Sasquatch Package.
