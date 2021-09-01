2021 Ford F-150 with 3.0 Whipple Supercharger and Tune Is the Quickest of Its Kind

5 Gen 5 Whipple Supercharger Now Available for 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI V8 Engines

Well, considering this one recently set a world record, we're pretty sure it would be worthy of our attention even if there were thousands of other modified 2021 Ford F-150s out there. We are talking, of course, about the Lethal Performance Ford truck that made an eleven-second quarter-mile pass (11.87s) about a week ago, setting the world record for the fastest 2021 F-150 in existence.The truck uses the stock 5.0-liter " Coyote " V8 engine that's rated at 400 hp and 410 lb-ft (555 Nm) by Ford for this model. However, it only managed much weaker figures when tested on the dyno in stock form, having to settle for just under 337 hp and 376 lb-ft (509 Nm) of torque. Where did the difference go? Well, you'll have to ask the transmission about it because that's where most of it is wasted (the dyno registers wheel horsepower).A first dyno run with the Whipple 3.0-liter supercharger installed as well as a rare software tune registered much-improved numbers. The truck was then making 585 hp and 469 lb-ft (635 Nm) of max torque, and the massive power boost wasn't just on paper but could be felt on the road as well.The team didn't settle for that, though. Whipple made a few changes to the engine calibration (since they can, why not?) and, with the stock wheel and tire combination back on (it had a different setup for the previous test), the 2021 F-150's numbers went up significantly. The dyno test revealed a maximum power output of 610 hp and a maximum twisting power of 517 lb-ft (700 Nm).The result? The 11.87 seconds run we were talking about. The truck did it with the stock Goodyear Wrangler tires, though by the looks and sound of it, the track surface was pretty sticky. Not sticky enough to prevent a fair bit of wheel spin for the rear-wheel-drive truck, though. You can watch both dyno trials as well as the record-setting pass below.