Kaos Superyacht Towers Over All Others With Size and Billionaire Amenities

2 We're on the Final Stretch: Jim Farley Kicks Off 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Craze

1 Wide-Fender Shelby Ford Bronco Riding on 43s Might Be Way Cooler Than 2022 Raptor

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Vs 2021 F-150 Tremor – Where Does the Extra $10K Go?

Whenever people talk about off-road-ready Ford F-150s, the Tremor version usually gets overlooked in favor of the much more eye-catching Raptor, but is the latter really worth the roughly $10,000 extra? 36 photos



Let's be real, as cool as the



In fact, the question was never which of the two was better, but whether the price gap is reflected in what the trucks offer. So, on a base price level, the gap between the two actually sits at $8,000, but people rarely buy these trucks without investing at least a bit more. The two in the clip below, for example, have a gap of almost $10,000 ($78k for the Raptor and $68k for the Tremor, which is a lot of money - and a significant departure from their starting prices of $59k and $51k respectively).



Exterior design aside, the next big difference between the two



If, however, off-road prowess is more important, then the Raptor climbs back up on top. The more expensive truck gets 17" wheels wrapped in 35" tires (18" rims with 33" rubber for the Tremor) with a more aggressive tread, and also a vastly superior suspension system. The Tremor has to make do with monotube shocks up front and twin-tube shocks with leaf springs at the rear, while the Raptor gets a five-link setup even at the rear, with Fox live-valve shocks and coil springs. As a result, the latter has 15 inches of travel at the rear and 14 at the front, whereas the Tremor gets significantly less with just nine inches.



The



At the end of the day, only the buyer can decide whether the $10,000 difference is justified since it's their money, but one thing is certain: they won't be paying for a few empty badges and a cool name.



We could give you a simple, one-word answer, but things are never that simple. Actually, just like in many other cases, the only universally acceptable answer is "it depends." It depends on what you buy that vehicle for, what aspects of the truck matter more to you, how much money you have, and, perhaps equally as important as the financial aspect, whether you already have your heart set on one or the other.Let's be real, as cool as the Tremor package is, if we're talking about choosing with the heart, the Raptor will always win. Emotions-wise, there is no comparison. The dinosaur-named truck looks cooler, has a way more violent sound (though you can select just how raucous you want that exhaust to be via a steering wheel-mounted button), and it's a much more engaging drive thanks to a few mechanical upgrades we'll go over shortly.In fact, the question was never which of the two was better, but whether the price gap is reflected in what the trucks offer. So, on a base price level, the gap between the two actually sits at $8,000, but people rarely buy these trucks without investing at least a bit more. The two in the clip below, for example, have a gap of almost $10,000 ($78k for the Raptor and $68k for the Tremor, which is a lot of money - and a significant departure from their starting prices of $59k and $51k respectively).Exterior design aside, the next big difference between the two Ford trucks is the engine. Well, it's actually the same 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo EcoBoost unit, but in the Tremor, you get it with 400 hp, whereas in the Raptor, it produces 450 hp. There is a torque difference as well (510 lb-ft Vs 500 lb-ft), but that one feels a little less relevant, particularly since the Raptor gets a lower payload and towing capacity (1,147 and 8,000 lbs for the Raptor and 1,548 and 11,000 lbs for the Tremor) despite the extra ten lb-ft. If these are the only two options, those numbers alone can sway the balance one way for some customers.If, however, off-road prowess is more important, then the Raptor climbs back up on top. The more expensive truck gets 17" wheels wrapped in 35" tires (18" rims with 33" rubber for the Tremor) with a more aggressive tread, and also a vastly superior suspension system. The Tremor has to make do with monotube shocks up front and twin-tube shocks with leaf springs at the rear, while the Raptor gets a five-link setup even at the rear, with Fox live-valve shocks and coil springs. As a result, the latter has 15 inches of travel at the rear and 14 at the front, whereas the Tremor gets significantly less with just nine inches.The F-150 Raptor offers by far the sportier ride, but that shouldn't be mistaken for "less comfortable". If anything, the rear suspension makes for a more composed behavior on and off the road. The thick steering wheel with the red stitching on top, heavier steering, and adaptive shocks (enabling it to switch between several configurations on the fly) add to the list of features you can't get in the Tremor.At the end of the day, only the buyer can decide whether the $10,000 difference is justified since it's their money, but one thing is certain: they won't be paying for a few empty badges and a cool name.