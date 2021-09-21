We're on the Final Stretch: Jim Farley Kicks Off 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Craze

Ascendance Superyacht Reveals What It Takes to Be Next Design to Hit Seas

Hold on to your butts. #FordBroncoRaptor pic.twitter.com/2c1uAcolaV — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) September 21, 2021 Some of the Ford Bronco-related news (not the ones about the MIC hardtop) keep getting better and better thanks to Jim Farley. After the CEO recently teased Old Continent fans about a possible Atlantic crossing, here’s another “nuclear” bomb.One that’s been long in development and hugely anticipated. Exactly one year ago the Blue Oval presented us with a jumping Bronco prototype that almost looked like Mater from “Cars” because of the shot’s angle and the design of the full camouflage attire. Naturally, it wasn’t Lightning McQueen’s friend.Instead, the whole FoMoCo aficionado world jumped even higher while singing Kumbaya. Sorry, I’m a little messed up because of the Farley bombshell. So, let’s backtrack that to an entire crowd of Bronco fans jumping with delight and talking about the high-performance development model. Back then and for quite a while, it was opined that we are dealing with the 2022/2023 Bronco Warthog.That didn’t pan out and the rumor mill caught wind that Ford is giving the Bronco a taste of the Raptor medicine. Now that’s fully confirmed through a Tweet by Blue Oval’s CEO Jim Farley. Who, without any hint of coincidence, also kicked off the final stretch of the teaser campaign that’s meant to prepare us for the upcoming reveal, slated for some time in 2022.It’s a very short teaser video depicting the signature front of the Bronco now adorned with big “F O R D” letters to signal we are not dealing with your average. There’s also a huge cloud of sand (traces of dust red/orange SUV were caught in the gallery!) to make sure we get all the Raptor hints . As well as direct Raptor branding just in case the description reading “Hold on to your butts. #FordBroncoRaptor” wasn’t fully explanative.Humorous banter, right? Not necessarily, as one can easily attest from reading the comments. Now that’s where the real-world “jokes” happen, with people complaining about botched/late deliveries, the dealer markups, or the possibility for the “roof (to) disintegrate as soon as it is exposed to the sun,” along with many more!