Desert Camo 2021 HWC Special Edition Ford F-150 Raptor Coming Very Soon for $30

Just seven more hours (at the time of writing) and the Hot Wheels Collectors special edition of the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor will become available online, for exactly $30. So, why not the all-new 2021 iteration of the dune-bashing truck?!
It’s been more than a decade since the Blue Oval introduced the SVT Raptor/Raptor line of Baja-inspired off-road trucks. The original made enough of an impact for the company to give the green light for a second (with SVT dropped from the name) F-150 Raptor. Now a third iteration is currently in the making, but it’s not yet available at dealerships across the nation.
Hot Wheels is probably well aware of that important detail, but it’s not the main reason why they chose a 2017 Raptor for their latest Hot Wheel Collectors special edition. Instead, young and young-at-heart automotive fans are (very) soon getting this version as a tribute to the popular ’17 Ford Raptor casting, a model that “originally made its HWC debut in 2018.”
And, according to the company, it has “already become a collector favorite!” So, it was only logical to double down on the popularity with something that will have limited availability and massive collector appeal. This follow-up does have a few custom perks that will also help it stand out in the crowd.
Chief among them would be the desert camouflage pattern, with the 2021 HWC Special Edition getting a Spectraflame light brown shade on the body. Additionally, the company opted for Real Riders Baja wheels, a graphics pack, a black-painted interior, a matte black tailgate, as well as a full-metal matte black-painted chassis.
Availability kicks off later today (August 10th, 2021) and the new special edition can be had for $30. There is just one annoying detail that has been overlooked – the exact amount of time one has available to snatch this little off-road champion...
Hot Wheels is probably well aware of that important detail, but it’s not the main reason why they chose a 2017 Raptor for their latest Hot Wheel Collectors special edition. Instead, young and young-at-heart automotive fans are (very) soon getting this version as a tribute to the popular ’17 Ford Raptor casting, a model that “originally made its HWC debut in 2018.”
And, according to the company, it has “already become a collector favorite!” So, it was only logical to double down on the popularity with something that will have limited availability and massive collector appeal. This follow-up does have a few custom perks that will also help it stand out in the crowd.
Chief among them would be the desert camouflage pattern, with the 2021 HWC Special Edition getting a Spectraflame light brown shade on the body. Additionally, the company opted for Real Riders Baja wheels, a graphics pack, a black-painted interior, a matte black tailgate, as well as a full-metal matte black-painted chassis.
Availability kicks off later today (August 10th, 2021) and the new special edition can be had for $30. There is just one annoying detail that has been overlooked – the exact amount of time one has available to snatch this little off-road champion...