2021 Ford F-150 Raptor EV Imagined With F-150 Lightning Styling Cues

27 May 2021, 0:36 UTC ·
Home > News > Renderings
Revealed with great pomp and circumstance in February, the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor features the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 of the previous generation. Next year, however, the Blue Oval will surprise the more skeptical among us with eight cylinders, a blower, and 5.2 liters.
9 photos
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor EV rendering with F-150 Lightning design cues2021 Ford F-150 Raptor EV rendering with F-150 Lightning design cues2021 Ford F-150 Raptor EV rendering with F-150 Lightning design cues2021 Ford F-150 Raptor EV rendering with F-150 Lightning design cues2021 Ford F-150 Raptor EV rendering with F-150 Lightning design cues2021 Ford F-150 Raptor EV rendering with F-150 Lightning design cues2021 Ford F-150 Raptor EV rendering with F-150 Lightning design cues2021 Ford F-150 Raptor EV rendering with F-150 Lightning design cues
The Predator V8 develops a neck-snapping 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque in the Shelby GT500, which means that Ford is eyeing the Ram 1500 TRX with the F-150 Raptor R for the 2022 model year. But with the advent of the F-150 Lightning, one must ask if there’s a place in the lineup for an off-road pickup gifted with all-electric propulsion.

No,” said F-150 program manager Tony Greco. “We designed and engineered the Raptor to be a Raptor,” but this high-octane statement didn’t stop a certain someone from rendering the Raptor with Lighting cues.

Brazilian pixel artist Kleber Silva swapped the grille-mounted marker lights for the full-width LED bar of the Lightning, a makeover that gives the go-anywhere rig an extremely different visual identity. The full-width LED bar integrated into the power tailgate also needs to be mentioned, along with an exhaust delete because this design study is supposed to be an e-pickup.

With 563 horsepower on tap and 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) of near-instant torque from a dual-motor drivetrain, the F-150 Raptor EV is very appealing in theory. But in the real world, 300 miles (483 kilometers) of driving range isn’t enough for go-anywhere shenanigans. The off-road prowess of an electric truck is debatable as well because the lithium-ion battery weighs a lot.

These being said, the future may hold a surprise for off-road peeps.

Ford has recently confirmed the GE2 platform for the Bronco EV and Ranger EV while the next generation of the F-150 Lightning will ride on the TE1. If there’s enough demand for the Bronco EV and Ranger EV, one can only hope that America's second-largest automaker will electrify the F-150 Raptor.
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor EV 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning rendering Ford F-150 Raptor design study Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck
 
 
 
 
 

