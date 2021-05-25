Ford GE2 EV Platform May Underpin Electric Mustang Pony Car, Report Suggests

According to Sam Fiorani, the head of global forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, the Ford Motor Company prepares to roll out the GE2 platform in 2023 for unibody cars and crossover. An evolution of the GE1 that underpins the Mustang Mach-E, this vehicle architecture may be used by the S650 Mustang in all-electric attire and the next Mustang Mach-E.
Corroborated with information shared by sources close to the Ford Motor Company, the GE2 is expected to premiere in the middle of 2023 for the 2024 model year. Automotive News understands that Lincoln will use this platform as well, probably for a luxed-up version of the Mustang Mach-E.
As for the pony car, the Blue Oval has already laid the groundwork for electrification with the Lithium. A one-off concept introduced two years ago at the SEMA Show, the Lithium combines two electric motors with dual power inverters for a mind-boggling 900 horsepower, an 800-volt battery, as well as a Calimer Performance Getrag M82 six-speed manual tranny.
Hau Thai-Tang, the chief product platform and operations officer at the Blue Oval, cheerily declared that “we’re electrifying our most popular nameplates. This prototype showcases to our customers what a new electrified powertrain can do for performance in a car they already know and love.”
Turning our attention back to Automotive News, the report further mentions at least two electric vehicles based on the MEB vehicle architecture developed by the Volkswagen Group. One of them has been already spied as a clay model, and its proportions are very similar to the ID.4 crossover.
At the Delivering Ford+ Capital Markets Day conference on Wednesday, America’s second-largest automaker is further expected to confirm the TE1 electric truck platform for the next generation of the F-150 Lightning. Due to arrive in late 2025 as a 2026 model, the half-ton pickup may also be joined by EV versions of the full-sized Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.
