Google Says Its Critical Android Auto Fix Needs to Be Fixed

Google has recently addressed a problem in Android Auto that pretty much made it impossible for users to run the app in their cars with Pixel phones, as the connection settings jumped from File Transfer to Charge Only every single time. 1 photo



Fortunately, however, Google acknowledged the glitch and came up with a fix earlier this month, confirming in a message on its official forums that users now just need to update to



But as it turns out, Google’s fix needs a fix too, as users reported on the company’s official forums that not even installing the new update which allegedly resolves the problem brings things back to normal.



So in other words, the connection problems are still encountered on a fully up-to-date phone with the latest Android Auto version, with Google now claiming it’s further investigating the whole thing trying to figure out what’s happening.



Furthermore, the company says it needs more feedback from users to determine the cause of the problem, so if you want to help, head over to the discussion thread mentioned above and get in touch with the



“We see through comments that the issue is still reported despite the fix incorporated in the settings UI on all the pixel devices. We've shared your concerns with our team to further look into it. However, we request you to help us in identifying the cause for this issue. Those facing this issue, could you please share the ROM version (Build ID) and the pixel device model name. It would be helpful, if you can share the screenshot when an issue occurs,” a Google Community Specialist



No new ETA has been provided as to when another fix could land. The only workaround was for users to manually enter the developer settings on their devices and then switch back to File Transfer, though this only did the trick for some, as the changes were automatically reverted for most people.Fortunately, however, Google acknowledged the glitch and came up with a fix earlier this month, confirming in a message on its official forums that users now just need to update to the latest version of Android Auto to get everything up and running again.But as it turns out, Google’s fix needs a fix too, as users reported on the company’s official forums that not even installing the new update which allegedly resolves the problem brings things back to normal.So in other words, the connection problems are still encountered on a fully up-to-date phone with the latest Android Auto version, with Google now claiming it’s further investigating the whole thing trying to figure out what’s happening.Furthermore, the company says it needs more feedback from users to determine the cause of the problem, so if you want to help, head over to the discussion thread mentioned above and get in touch with the Android Auto team to provide the information it required.“We see through comments that the issue is still reported despite the fix incorporated in the settings UI on all the pixel devices. We've shared your concerns with our team to further look into it. However, we request you to help us in identifying the cause for this issue. Those facing this issue, could you please share the ROM version (Build ID) and the pixel device model name. It would be helpful, if you can share the screenshot when an issue occurs,” a Google Community Specialist said No new ETA has been provided as to when another fix could land.