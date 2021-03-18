4 Tuned Ford Focus Uses Precision NX2 Turbo to Stun Both Truck and Rival Hatch

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Fake Hood Scoop Looks Tacky for an Official Accessory

Recalled twice and not capable of sustaining off-road shenanigans without overheating the twin-clutch power transfer unit, the Bronco Sport isn’t fooling anyone. It’s basically the Escape with squared-off styling and a desirable nameplate across the front grille and liftgate, which is perfectly fine because crossovers are selling better than ever. 53 photos



Part number VM1PZ-16C630-A in the Bronco Sport accessories catalog is a hood scoop that requires 3M double-sided tape and adhesive to install. This “aggressive styling element” isn’t functional, though. The opening doesn’t lead to the engine compartment, which is where you’ll find a three-cylinder turbo on every Bronco Sport except for the Badlands trim.



Shiskamba of the



In Ford’s defense, there are a few interesting accessories in the catalog. The door moldings, for example, protect your doors from denting and dinging. The fender flares add a little beefiness to the Bronco Sport, and the molded splash guards are worth your attention too. The Dearborn-headquartered automaker further offers a paint protection package that consists of urethane film for the leading edge of the hood and front fenders as well as dash cams.



