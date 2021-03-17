The 2022 Ford Maverick Is Slightly Longer Than a Mustang GT Fastback

Based on previous photographs of the Maverick, the camo-clad truck appears to be shorter than a Ranger. Our friends at the Maverick Chat recently spotted the Escape-based pickup next to Mustang GT Fastback, and the difference in length can only be described as minimal.
Ford says the V8-engined pony car in fixed-head guise stretches 188.3 inches (4.78 meters) front to back. The S550 Mustang is parked right next to a near-production Maverick SuperCrew, and the only element that sticks out is the upcoming pickup’s front bumper. From this angle, it’s obviously clear that a Ranger SuperCrew is longer at 210.8 inches (5.35 meters).
195 inches (4.95 meters) would be the most optimistic guesstimate from my point of view, and it’s the perfect size for the Maverick because it fills the gap between the Ram 700 for Latin America and Honda Ridgeline. The bed of the Maverick is roughly a third of the overall length, which probably stretches five feet (1.5 meters) from the tailgate to the sliding rear window.
Why five feet? Considering that 5.0 and 5.3 feet are the bed lengths of the Ranger and Ridgeline, the Ford Motor Company doesn’t have a choice in this regard. Expected with front-wheel drive as standard as well as twin-clutch AWD, the Maverick will be offered with a sunroof on higher trims.
Hearsay suggests a three-grade range consisting of the XL, XLT, and Lariat. A 1.5-liter turbocharged EcoBoost three-cylinder mill from the Bronco Sport or the 2.0-liter aspirated i-VCT four-cylinder engine from the Transit Connect Van may be standard issue, and the next level up is supposed to be the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-pot motor from the Bronco Sport Badlands.
Some people believe that Ford will offer a six-speed manual transmission as standard, but I wouldn’t hold my breath if I were you. The eight-speed SelectShift automatic of the Bronco Sport and Transit Connect is my pick because the stick shift doesn’t make too much sense in the U.S.
Expected to start from $20,000 excluding freight, the Maverick will be made in Mexico at the Hermosillo plant from July 2021 according to Automotive News. Hermosillo is also the place where Ford makes the Bronco Sport, which has been recalled twice over suspension system-related goofs.
