2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Riding the Dust at 183 MPH Looks Like Mad Max

When the S550-generation Ford Mustang got its Shelby GT500 king two years ago, we were somewhat surprised to find out that its maximum velocity is electronically limited to 180 mph (290 kph). And while there is a logic behind that number (more on this below), some enthusiasts seem to long for some added drama at the top. We can't provide that, but we can deliver the next best thing, namely a 2020 Shelby GT500 doing a top speed run with no asphalt in sight.

7 photos