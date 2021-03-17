2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Riding the Dust at 183 MPH Looks Like Mad Max

When the S550-generation Ford Mustang got its Shelby GT500 king two years ago, we were somewhat surprised to find out that its maximum velocity is electronically limited to 180 mph (290 kph). And while there is a logic behind that number (more on this below), some enthusiasts seem to long for some added drama at the top. We can't provide that, but we can deliver the next best thing, namely a 2020 Shelby GT500 doing a top speed run with no asphalt in sight.
The shenanigan we have here sees a 2020 GT500 sporting the coveted Carbon Fiber Track Package going all out on a dry lake bed, with the mix between the muscle car and the clouds of dust it generates bringing a bit of a Mad Max vibe.
The adventure is the result of two YouTubers joining forces: Tim Burton, a.k.a. Shmee150, brought the pony, while James Neese, whom social media calls The Stradman, took the adventure to his usual playground in Utah. You might be familiar with this scenery thanks to the latter vlogger's countless adventures in the area, such as this C8 Chevrolet Corvette top speed shenanigan.
Following some warm-up runs, Shmee put the pedal to the metal and kept it there until the digital speedometer showed 183 mph (294.6) kph, even though we mustn't take the pinch of extra speed all that seriously, with the sheer adventure being the focus here. After all, factors such as the speedo errors and the surface becoming uneven at times can influence the go-fast number.
Keep in mind that, at that speed, the muscle beast delivered 550 lbs (250 kg) of downforce via the said Carbon Fiber Track Package, while that value would go down to a still-respectable 379 lbs (172 kg) for the Handling Package. While we're talking packages, note that the list has been updated for 2021.
As for why a Mustang whose supercharged 5.2-liter V8 delivers 760 horsepower was limited to the said top speed, one of the reasons involves the vehicle's overall balance and tuning.
You see, while the GT500 has traditionally been out of its comfort zone at the track, the Blue Oval set out to change that for the S550 incarnation. As such, instead of focusing on the cooling and stability requirements of allowing the muscle car to do, say, 200+ mph, Ford worked towards turning the machine into an overall performer, circuit duty included.
Sure, both the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye have higher top speeds. But, like the video we have here proves, the scenarios where a driver gets to enjoy such stratospheric numbers are extremely limited.
(the Vmax run kicks off at the 9:53 timestamp)
The adventure is the result of two YouTubers joining forces: Tim Burton, a.k.a. Shmee150, brought the pony, while James Neese, whom social media calls The Stradman, took the adventure to his usual playground in Utah. You might be familiar with this scenery thanks to the latter vlogger's countless adventures in the area, such as this C8 Chevrolet Corvette top speed shenanigan.
Following some warm-up runs, Shmee put the pedal to the metal and kept it there until the digital speedometer showed 183 mph (294.6) kph, even though we mustn't take the pinch of extra speed all that seriously, with the sheer adventure being the focus here. After all, factors such as the speedo errors and the surface becoming uneven at times can influence the go-fast number.
Keep in mind that, at that speed, the muscle beast delivered 550 lbs (250 kg) of downforce via the said Carbon Fiber Track Package, while that value would go down to a still-respectable 379 lbs (172 kg) for the Handling Package. While we're talking packages, note that the list has been updated for 2021.
As for why a Mustang whose supercharged 5.2-liter V8 delivers 760 horsepower was limited to the said top speed, one of the reasons involves the vehicle's overall balance and tuning.
You see, while the GT500 has traditionally been out of its comfort zone at the track, the Blue Oval set out to change that for the S550 incarnation. As such, instead of focusing on the cooling and stability requirements of allowing the muscle car to do, say, 200+ mph, Ford worked towards turning the machine into an overall performer, circuit duty included.
Sure, both the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye have higher top speeds. But, like the video we have here proves, the scenarios where a driver gets to enjoy such stratospheric numbers are extremely limited.
(the Vmax run kicks off at the 9:53 timestamp)