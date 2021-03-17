Tuned Ford Focus Uses Precision NX2 Turbo to Stun Both Truck and Rival Hatch

The fourth-generation Ford Focus has become a forbidden fruit in North America. The formerly popular series (remember the days when it was fighting for overall global nameplate supremacy with Toyota’s Corolla?) is limited to Europe, China, and a few other minor markets.
But that doesn’t mean the compact hatchback isn’t loved in America, as proven by this thoroughly enhanced Mk3 Focus that delivered a couple of surprising runs at the strip. As always, the video (embedded below) comes from the “Drag Racing and Car Stuff” YT channel, which is steadily becoming a specialist in delivering exotic drag races that initially look entirely unassuming.
As far as the Blue Oval pool of models is concerned, there’s a lot of interesting runs—from a Roush Mustang delivering breathtaking “photo finish” results to an Edge and Fusion becoming the unlikely contenders for night-time quarter-mile glory.
Now it’s time for the Euro-popular Focus hatchback to deliver the lesson to its unsuspecting rivals, a Honda Civic (probably) and a blue pickup truck. Better yet, the Blue Oval also dips into 11-second territory, something highly unusual for this particular model.
The first run, against the Japanese rival, sees the Focus nail the victory with a nice time of 12.59 seconds and a trap speed of (almost) exactly 116 mph (over 186 kph). The second pass is even better, though, because the blue truck didn’t stand a chance against the 11.82s run and 122 mph (196 kph) trap speed.
Intrigued by the interesting result, the D.R.A.C.S. crew decided to inquire about the modifications performed on the Blue Oval red hatchback. As it turns out, there were quite a few of them. A Precision NX2 Turbo for the built motor from Tune+ nicely goes along with the Jacks Transmissions gearbox, Thermal R&D exhaust system, Wavetrac differential, and the Fortune Auto 510-series coilovers (among others).
