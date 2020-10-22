2021 Fiat New 500 3+1 EV Packs an Additional Door for Easier Access

Just before the world was taken by storm with a global health crisis that shows no signs of fading away, Fiat presented during the first days of March its own electric revolution in the form of the New (Nuova) 500 cabrio (the hatchback followed in June) – aka the 500e.
A few good months and one lockdown afterwards, the Italian carmaker debuted the entire lineup – in Action, Passion, and Icon guises – alongside a surprise reveal at its headquarters in Lingotto, Turin. The legendary 500 is not only available in its usual three-door form, but it will be offered going forward in an interesting New 500 3+1 body style.
We are ruling out the 500L and 500X for now, as the two derivatives belong to the previous 500 generation, the one that premiered back in 2007. For now, the New 500 (500e) family is comprised of the standard hatchback and cabrio, along with this New 500 3+1 contraption.
Basically, it’s exactly as the name suggests – the standard three-door configuration has been upgraded by adding a smaller door on the right-hand side. There’s no additional door on the driver’s side, though. Aside from that, it covers the exact same basics.
The dimensions have remained unchanged, with the new door being rear hinged, just like it was the case with the original 500 back in 1957. Only that today’s New 500 3+1 is just as “cool” even though it caters to a new customer niche – the “working mom or dad.” We understand the wow factor, though – the new door opens just like on a Rolls-Royce, at a fraction of the costs...
Adding just 30 kg (66 lbs.) into the mix, the rear door doesn’t compromise the stellar urban maneuverability of the little hatchback, and Fiat has even prepared the customary First Edition. It’s called “la Prima” because everything needs to be as Italian as possible, and has its own, exclusive, perks.
The New 500 3+1 la Prima can be had in Rose Gold, Glacier Blue, and Onyx Black hues with standard “Infinity” LED headlights, two-tone 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, as well as premium chrome inserts here and there. Inside, there’s eco leather, a two-tone steering, along with Fiat monograms on the seats and la Prima tag for the console.
We are ruling out the 500L and 500X for now, as the two derivatives belong to the previous 500 generation, the one that premiered back in 2007. For now, the New 500 (500e) family is comprised of the standard hatchback and cabrio, along with this New 500 3+1 contraption.
Basically, it’s exactly as the name suggests – the standard three-door configuration has been upgraded by adding a smaller door on the right-hand side. There’s no additional door on the driver’s side, though. Aside from that, it covers the exact same basics.
The dimensions have remained unchanged, with the new door being rear hinged, just like it was the case with the original 500 back in 1957. Only that today’s New 500 3+1 is just as “cool” even though it caters to a new customer niche – the “working mom or dad.” We understand the wow factor, though – the new door opens just like on a Rolls-Royce, at a fraction of the costs...
Adding just 30 kg (66 lbs.) into the mix, the rear door doesn’t compromise the stellar urban maneuverability of the little hatchback, and Fiat has even prepared the customary First Edition. It’s called “la Prima” because everything needs to be as Italian as possible, and has its own, exclusive, perks.
The New 500 3+1 la Prima can be had in Rose Gold, Glacier Blue, and Onyx Black hues with standard “Infinity” LED headlights, two-tone 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, as well as premium chrome inserts here and there. Inside, there’s eco leather, a two-tone steering, along with Fiat monograms on the seats and la Prima tag for the console.