New Fiat 500e Enters Production on the 63rd Anniversary of the Nuova 500

Launched in July 1957 as the Nuova 500, the cutest Italian car of them all has been redesigned for the 2020 model year. The Cinquecento with internal combustion engines continues to be made in Poland at the Tychy plant, but the redesigned 500e returns to Italy at the Mirafiori complex in Turin after 45 years since production of the original ended in 1975.

39 photos