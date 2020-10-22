How Continental Helped Develop the Volkswagen ID.3

autoevolution
Continental is a German parts manufacturer that started by producing tires a century and a half ago, and since then, it has become one of the leading innovators in the automotive industry aiding the rapid evolution of current and future technologies.
One of the beneficiaries of these innovations is Volkswagen, which recently began delivering its new all-electric vehicle, the ID.3 to customers.

The successor to the eGolf is built on the group’s MEB platform and became the first model of the new, all-electric ID range. It is driven by an APP 310 Permanent Magnet Brushless motor.

It is available in three trims; Pure, Pro, and Pro S and has a real-world range of up to 205 miles (330 kilometers) for the entry, Pure trim line, and 340 miles (550 km) for the top-of-the-line Pro S.

With vital support from Continental, which supplies key components, the ID.3 features one of the most advanced high-performance computing units in the industry.

It is an essential feature of any modern, interconnected vehicle such as the ID.3. Continental became the first supplier of such an advanced server along with the corresponding software that is developed specifically for EVs.

The powerful unit controls and protects the wireless exchange of data and will soon support secure over-the-air updates of both Volkswagen and third-party software.

It also combines several electronic functions of the car in a central location. Earlier systems used several dozen units and modules to manage the increasing number of digital functions.

The company also supplies other components such as flexible air pipes for the intricate thermal management system, which increases the durability of the car’s electric components.

The ID.3’s wheels come equipped with the latest Continental tires that feature the ContiSeal technology tailored for the electric car. It increases thread durability by protecting against puncture.

Another critical component of Volkswagen’s new EV is the braking system. Among the vast portfolio of technologies Continental is developing are also innovative braking systems.

The ID.3 uses the EPB-Si drum brakes, which are a closed, sealed system and therefore much less prone to premature wear and corrosion. They have a lifetime service interval of up to 150,000 kilometers (93,000 miles).

The latest mobility study conducted by the company shows that in many markets across the globe, an increasing number of people are considering switching to electric vehicles.

One major part of this study is China, where over a quarter of the residents surveyed stated that they are seriously considering buying an EV in the near future.

A total of 86% of Chinese people also said that they are thinking about the idea of eventually buying such a vehicle.

Based on such research, Volkswagen is planning to invest a further € 15 million ($ 18 million) in the expansion of electric mobility in China to help reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

Continental is among the most experienced developers and suppliers of electric mobility today and has been aiding many automotive manufacturers in the development of hybrid and electric vehicles for the last twenty years and it will continue to do so as we transition to an all-electric era of mobility.
