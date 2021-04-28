2021 F-150 Gains New Tech, Including Onboard Scales That Measure Payload Weight

4 2021 Ford F-150 Receives Yet Another Production Cut Over Chip Shortage

The automaker has revealed that all three features can be ordered in early June, with deliveries beginning a couple of months later. Ford has just announced that the 2021 F-150 is even more practical, thanks to the addition of some new and exciting features. Designed to make loading and trailering much more convenient, the onboard scales, smart hitch, and continuously controlled damping system will be available this summer.For decades, the pickup truck has been the workhorse of the automotive world, and none is more popular than Ford’s legendary F-150.Now in its fourteenth generation , it’s as versatile as ever, offering multiple powertrain options, including an all-new PowerBoost hybrid , as well as improved payload and towing capabilities.With these three new features, Ford aims to make the truck even more practical, especially for those who do a lot of haulin’.Depending on the drivetrain and cab configuration, the Blue Oval’s bestseller can carry between 1,765 and 3,325 pounds (800-1,508 kg), but as truck owners know too well, it’s never easy to estimate exactly how much you’re carrying.The new feature will solve this problem by measuring the exact weight of the payload using scales embedded into the truck’s bed. The information is displayed on the infotainment screen or a smart device, through the FordPass app.Furthermore, engineers have devised a new set of taillamps that will function as the battery charge indicator on a mobile phone, displaying the payload percentage by illuminating a built-in LED vertical bar. If the vehicle is overloaded, the top lights will flash.Another useful function allows owners to set the F-150 on scale mode, zeroing out the current load. That allows additional items loaded into the bed to be weighed separately.According to the manufacturer, this feature is designed to help load trailers more easily and safely. It measures the tongue weight enabling a much more precise distribution of weight.After the trailer is connected and set up in the main infotainment screen , Smart Hitch will determine its tongue weight and provide assistance on optimal weight distribution or hitch overloading.A with the onboard scales, the information is available on the aforementioned screen or FordPass app, and owners can also use the new taillamp-tech for guidance.The third new feature was developed to improve ride comfort and handling, especially when towing or transporting heavy loads.It uses a state-of-the-art module that analyzes multiple inputs gathered from high-resolution sensors and adjusts how the suspension system responds to each situation by controlling valves embedded into the shocks. Thus, damping force is used to reduce unwanted motions such as bounce, pitch, and roll.Ford says the sensors can detect the edge of a pothole enabling the system to stiffen the dampers so that the tires don’t drop as deep into the hole as they would with standard damper settings.The new function can be adjusted by selecting any of the available drive modes. In Tow/Haul mode, it’s specifically tuned to provide a smoother driving experience while offering precise and linear steering despite a heavy trailer or load.The automaker has revealed that all three features can be ordered in early June, with deliveries beginning a couple of months later.