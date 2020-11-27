A Closer Look at the Hybrid Powertrain of the 2021 Ford F-150

The F-Series is one of the longest-running truck models out there, being a dependable companion for work or leisure for over seventy years. The upcoming fourteenth generation will introduce a host of new features as well as the first hybrid powertrain in the series.
As you look at the 2021 Ford F-150, you will be forgiven for wondering what exactly is new since the exterior only features minor design changes compared to the previous generation. One could be tempted to call it a facelift, although Ford stresses that around 90 percent of components are all-new.
There are multiple new additions to the new F-150, like the new Max Recline seats, but the most important addition is the hybrid powertrain, a first on an American pickup truck.
It combines the rugged 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 with a 47 hp (35 kW) HVH250 hybrid motor-generator provided by BorgWarner, powered by a 1.5-kWh lithium-ion battery. The combined power output stands at 430 hp (321 kW) while providing 570 lb-ft (773 Nm) of torque. These specs make it the most powerful powertrain in the current F-150 lineup.
The extra 70 lb-ft (95 Nm) is noticeable at low speeds and comes in handy in off-road conditions or when hauling large payloads, as the new powertrain enables the truck to tow up to 12,700 pounds (5,761 kg).
Ford designed, engineered, and assembled a new modular ten-speed automatic transmission.
The V6 engine is optimized to support hybrid driving and mobile generator requirements and features a belt-driven starter that is used for the water pump and starter motor.
The electric motor works in tandem with the ICE and uses regenerative braking from the electronically boosted braking system to convert kinetic energy and deliver it to the battery pack.
To prove that it means business, Ford engineers devised a unique durability test specifically created for the PowerBoost. They built a custom testing machine that uses hydraulics, put the 1.5-kWh battery in it, and shook it violently for 82 hours, simulating ten years of rough road abuse.
In combination with the modular hybrid transmission, the battery enables the use of a class-exclusive power box Ford calls ‘Pro Power Onboard’. It is fitted on the left side of the cargo area and provides 120V and 240V outlets capable of delivering a massive 7.2kW of exportable power.
Another test meant to put the F-150 hybrid through punishing off-road adventures was conducted in the unrelenting terrain of the Anza-Borrego Desert in Southern California. Trucks were pushed through mountainous sand dunes, slippery and jagged rocks, high-speed trails, and mud walls to ensure that the new powertrain delivers the power and capability owners expect for work or recreation.
The 2021 Ford F-150 is available in dealerships, with customers able to select the hybrid PowerBoost option on the XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited models.
