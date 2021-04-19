2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Order Books Will Open This May

Ford has idled many production facilities over the chip shortage, and some pickups are manufactured without microchips because of the semiconductor crisis. As far as the Raptor is concerned, a spokesperson assures prospective customers that everything is going according to plan.
Muscle Cars & Trucks understands that “customers will be able to place orders within the next month.” The spokesperson also mentioned that “delivery timing is unchanged at this moment,” which probably means that Ford has enough chips for the initial batch of Raptor trucks for the 2021 model year.
The very first units of the off-road pickup will be handed over to rightful owners this summer, and the Raptor will seriously undercut the Ram 1500 TRX in terms of pricing. The Blue Oval decided to improve the EcoBoost V6 mill for the brand-new pickup as opposed to the Hellcat-engined truck.
Ford still hasn’t confirmed the output figures for the 3.5-liter powerplant, which is a little cooky and somewhat expected as well. Six cylinders, two boosty snails, and 3.5 liters of displacement are not enough to challenge eight cylinders, a twin-screw supercharger, and 6.2 liters of displacement, and the EcoBoost’s sound also leaves much to be desired over the Hellcat.
On the upside, the Ford Motor Company made a surprise announcement during the online reveal of the F-150 Raptor at the beginning of February. I’m quoting from the press release: “the Raptor R is coming next year,” and we’re all looking forward to the Predator V8 engine of the Shelby GT500.
The most powerful Mustang and road-going vehicle produced by the Dearborn-based automaker flexes 760 horsepower at the crankshaft, along with 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque. It remains to be seen how many of them will survive during the car-to-pickup transplant, but in any case, the mighty TRX will receive a proper rival for the 2022 model year.
As for the EcoBoost V6, rumors are suggesting in the ballpark of 480 horsepower and 542 pound-feet (735 Nm) of torque. And no, Ford isn’t going to add electric assistance in the guise of the PowerBoost V6.
