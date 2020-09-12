2021 Dodge Charger and Durango Get Ready to Pursuit the Baddies

When thinking about American police cars, most people that don’t live in the United States will have visions with Blue Oval sedans and SUVs. But the reality is that General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are also taking a share of the tax-payer pie. And the Dodge brand has been carving its own niche – with constant help from the Charger sedan and Durango SUVs.
Order books have been opened for the 2021 model year Charger and Durango Pursuit vehicles, with the sedan scheduled for production during the fourth quarter of the year (at the Brampton, Ontario, Assembly Plant) and the SUV ready to leave the factory floor just a little later, during early 2021 (at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit).
Both models have been enhanced with a raft of technical upgrades, such as new transmissions and modern tech options, all designed to secure the love of Police officers when better safeguarding them, among other improvements.
The 2021 Dodge Charger Pursuit is being offered for the new model year with the more efficient TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission on all powertrain options. The latter consist of an all-new V6 with more horsepower and torque (there is no info on precise numbers, though) that’s linked to an all-wheel drive system, as well as the ubiquitous HEMI V8 with RWD.
Dodge says that both engine and transmission options bring additional performance increases compared to the predecessor, with better acceleration, braking, and handling, as well as increased fuel efficiency. Other novelties include the introduction of a modular top speed limiter (standard setting is 140 mph / 225 kph), electric power steering, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a new Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 5,500 pounds (2,495 kg).
The company’s SUV offering for the law enforcement officials, the Durango, has no less than twenty new standard features. Of note among them are the TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission pairing with the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, the former having the transmission lever relocated to the steering column in order to free up additional central console space.
There are also new front seats designed specifically for Police forces, Vehicle Systems Interface Module, a heavy-duty ‘BR9’ brake package, and even a tri-zone climate control system that was created for the well-being of the K-9 companions.
