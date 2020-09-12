Huawei Preparing Automotive Offensive, New Company to Spearhead In-Car Push

5 The Latest Android Auto Update Breaks Down the App on Huawei Phones

As Chinese media reports



Just like in the case of the mobile push, the automotive version of HarmonyOS would allow devs to publish their apps in a dedicated store, presumably in an attempt to provide drivers with an experience that is fully optimized for driving. Most recently, Huawei has silently founded a new electric technology company whose role is to develop intelligent car software and hardware.The CEO of the so-called Huawei Electric Technology Co. Ltd. will be none other than Wang Jun, also chief of Huawei’s auto division.As Chinese media reports , Huawei has already prepared three different operating systems for cars, all of them specifically focused on promoting intelligent driving and new-generation technology.Called HOS, AOS, and VOS, the new operating systems would serve as the foundation of Huawei’s automotive push, as they should help power the new solutions that Huawei Electric Technology would launch in the coming years.Out of the three operating systems, HOS, which stands for HarmonyOS, deserves particular attention. If its name sounds familiar, it’s because Huawei is also developing HarmonyOS for mobile devices, as the company is no longer allowed to use Android for its phones and tablets as a result of the United States sanctions.So what Huawei is trying to do right now is build its very own alternative to Android. Called HarmonyOS, this new operating system is supposed to provide a similar experience, with Huawei hoping that the lack of Google services would be addressed with thousands of apps that have been published in its very own store lately.A possible expansion of HarmonyOS beyond smartphones and bringing it to cars could allow Huawei to offer a seamless transition from one device to another, even when customers are on the go. The experience behind the wheel with HarmonyOS is likely to be based on voice interaction, something that makes perfect sense for drivers, but also on new technologies that this newly-founded company is expected to create.Just like in the case of the mobile push, the automotive version of HarmonyOS would allow devs to publish their apps in a dedicated store, presumably in an attempt to provide drivers with an experience that is fully optimized for driving.