2021 Chevrolet Silverado Carhartt Edition Price Revealed, Looks Good in Black

If there was ever a place for the layered headlight trend that's been going on ever since the Nissan Juke became so popular, it has to be the massive front end of modern American pickup trucks.
People will always have varying opinions regarding design, but if you were to ask us, we'd say the new Silverado is probably the best-looking model in its segment right now. There is something very muscular about its appearance that's overwhelmingly fitting for a working vehicle, but it can also look pretty elegant in the right color and with the right set of packages installed.
Speaking of packages, here is one that even Chevrolet didn't probably expect to sell to the public: the Carhartt Special Edition. First introduced at the 2016 SEMA Show, this configuration is the result of a collaboration between GM and Carhartt, a Michigan-based premium workwear maker.
Intended as a show model, the truck had such a positive reception that Chevrolet simply had to make it widely available. It took the company nearly two years, but the Carhartt Special Edition is now available for the 2021 model year Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab in LTZ trim level.
If that sounds awfully specific, it's because it is. In fact, you can add four-wheel-drive to the list too, as the special edition isn't available with RWD models. On the other hand, it can be had either with a Standard Bed or a Long Bed configuration.
As far as pricing goes, Chevrolet says the Carhartt Special Edition will set you back $3,585, but the reality is slightly different. To specify the Carhartt option, you'll first need to tick a few other packages first, as well as the Mosaic Black Metallic paint. Those packages are the LTZ Plus (made up of LTZ Convenience and LTZ Safety), LTZ Convenience Package II, Safety Package II, and Z71 Off-Road Package.
Factor these in, and that $3,585 turns into $8,379. That means the least you'll have to pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Carhartt Edition is $62,570 for the Standard Bed and $200 more for the Long Bed. This version comes equipped with the 6.6-liter L8T V8 developing 401 hp and 464 lb-ft (628 Nm) of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
For significantly more grunt, Chevrolet offers the 6.6-liter L5P V8 diesel Duramax option, putting out 445 hp and no less than 910 lb-ft (1,232 Nm) of torque through a ten-speed automatic. This one, however, pushes the price to $72,460 for the Standard Bed and, you guessed it, $72,660 for the Long Bed.
Speaking of packages, here is one that even Chevrolet didn't probably expect to sell to the public: the Carhartt Special Edition. First introduced at the 2016 SEMA Show, this configuration is the result of a collaboration between GM and Carhartt, a Michigan-based premium workwear maker.
Intended as a show model, the truck had such a positive reception that Chevrolet simply had to make it widely available. It took the company nearly two years, but the Carhartt Special Edition is now available for the 2021 model year Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab in LTZ trim level.
If that sounds awfully specific, it's because it is. In fact, you can add four-wheel-drive to the list too, as the special edition isn't available with RWD models. On the other hand, it can be had either with a Standard Bed or a Long Bed configuration.
As far as pricing goes, Chevrolet says the Carhartt Special Edition will set you back $3,585, but the reality is slightly different. To specify the Carhartt option, you'll first need to tick a few other packages first, as well as the Mosaic Black Metallic paint. Those packages are the LTZ Plus (made up of LTZ Convenience and LTZ Safety), LTZ Convenience Package II, Safety Package II, and Z71 Off-Road Package.
Factor these in, and that $3,585 turns into $8,379. That means the least you'll have to pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Carhartt Edition is $62,570 for the Standard Bed and $200 more for the Long Bed. This version comes equipped with the 6.6-liter L8T V8 developing 401 hp and 464 lb-ft (628 Nm) of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
For significantly more grunt, Chevrolet offers the 6.6-liter L5P V8 diesel Duramax option, putting out 445 hp and no less than 910 lb-ft (1,232 Nm) of torque through a ten-speed automatic. This one, however, pushes the price to $72,460 for the Standard Bed and, you guessed it, $72,660 for the Long Bed.