2021 VW Tiguan R Takes Golf R Performance to the SUV Side for Almost $57k

5 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 427 Gasser Looks Like a Throwback to the Drags of Yore

4 LS3-Powered 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Is the Old Measure of Cool

3 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Is Primed, Orange-Eyed, and Ready to Turn Some Heads

2 At 480 HP, This 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air Is a Match for the Ford Mustang Bullitt

1962 Chevrolet Bel Air ShowLow Scrapes the Asphalt in Style

Just by looking at this thing here one immediately thinks its name should have been ShowLowLong, or something. Yet the people behind this heavily modified 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air went for the shorter version. 11 photos



Originally, the car was a 1962 model year, but after spending about three years in a shop, it came out looking like something from an alternate future.



The build rides so low because of the RideTech air-ride suspension, and looks so long because a 1.625-inch (4,127 cm) tube chassis was used. The body that sits on top of that has some 150 modifications made to it to fit the requirements of an extreme project, including the lowered bubble-top roof that gives it its sweeping shape.



Wrapped in Maserati Red and GT white and riding on staggered 19- and 20-inch Colorado Custom wheels with Pirelli radial tires, the car packs some serious muscle under the hood. The builders installed there a 482ci (7.9-liter) behemoth that came to be after they bored and stroked the hell out of a 409 (6.7-liter). The engine is worked through a 6-speed manual transmission, but we aren’t given any info on its output.



Since its completion a few years back, the 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air ShowLow has been the recipient of multiple awards, including at SEMA in 2007. Now, with all its looks and the pedigree, it is getting ready to sell with no reserve as part of the During our Chevrolet Month this November, we talked aplenty about the Bel Air, one of the carmaker's iconic models, and a definite favorite of the custom industry. We’ve seen great ones, others that were less so, and even a bunch of them sitting on the edge of oblivion, eaten away by rust and time. Yet this one here is definitely the most extreme of them all.Originally, the car was a 1962 model year, but after spending about three years in a shop, it came out looking like something from an alternate future.The build rides so low because of the RideTech air-ride suspension, and looks so long because a 1.625-inch (4,127 cm) tube chassis was used. The body that sits on top of that has some 150 modifications made to it to fit the requirements of an extreme project, including the lowered bubble-top roof that gives it its sweeping shape.Wrapped in Maserati Red and GT white and riding on staggered 19- and 20-inch Colorado Custom wheels with Pirelli radial tires, the car packs some serious muscle under the hood. The builders installed there a 482ci (7.9-liter) behemoth that came to be after they bored and stroked the hell out of a 409 (6.7-liter). The engine is worked through a 6-speed manual transmission, but we aren’t given any info on its output.Since its completion a few years back, the 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air ShowLow has been the recipient of multiple awards, including at SEMA in 2007. Now, with all its looks and the pedigree, it is getting ready to sell with no reserve as part of the Barrett-Jackson auction in January in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.