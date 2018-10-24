2020 Skoda Scala Details Reveal Turbocharged Engines and Complimentary Umbrella

With an official reveal date yet to be set for its newest model, the Scala, Czech manufacturer Skoda dropped the full specs of the hatch on Wednesday, revealing perhaps one of the most exciting vehicles it ever made.

10 photos



Being smaller than its sedan sisters (4,362 mm long and 1,793 wide vs. 4,671 mm long and 1,814 wide on the Octavia), the Scala comes very close in offering the same amount of interior space.



The Czech say their newest model provides the same kneeroom (73 mm) as the Octavia, slightly less elbow room and a tad more headroom. It will also come with the largest trunk in its segment, 467 liters (1,410 liters with the rear seats folded down).



Engine wise, the car will come with five engine choices, all turbocharged. Only four were however detailed by Skoda: three gasoline (1.0-liter 95 ps, 1.0-liter 115 ps, and 1.5-liter 150 ps) and one diesel, 1.6-liter 115 ps.



Apart from the least powerful gasoline engine, which will only be offered with a manual 5-speed gearbox, all the others will come with the choice between 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic.



But all of the above are the boring details. The Skoda Scala will surely become the most high-tech vehicle in the Czech stables and will offer elements which might sway even the most reluctant customers.



Things like electrically retractable tow bar, largest display in the compact segment (10.25 inches), smartphone lock/unlock features, and over-the-air updates are all there to make the Scala as appealing to the modern buyer as possible.



If all that doesn’t convince, the Scala will feature an umbrella compartment, complete with an actual umbrella, a perk not provided by any other carmaker aside for Skoda on the Superb and Rolls-Royce in some of its models.



There is no info on pricing yet, and the photos released by the company to go with the wealth of details (in full in the document attached below) show the Scala wearing an impossible-to-see-through camouflage. Even so, expect official photos to come our way soon.



