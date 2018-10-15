Banned from the ISS, China is Accelerating Work on Own Space Station

Skoda’s Latest Hatchback to be Called Scala, New Image Released

Teased several times in the past few weeks by Skoda, the newest car in the Czech manufacturer’s lineup revealed its name on Monday through a photo showing its back end. 9 photos



With the new name also comes a change in styling as far as how the lettering is spread across the back end of the car. Until now, Skoda vehicles have had both the name of the brand and that of the model placed to the right and left, with the logo of the company dead center.



With the introduction of the Scala, the logo will be replaced by letters across the center of the tailgate that spell the word Skoda. This layout will first be used on the new hatchback, with more models to follow.



"With the new Skoda Scala we are proposing a new chapter in the compact class of Skoda,” said in a statement the company’s chairman of the board Bernhard Maier.



“It is a completely new development that sets standards in terms of technology, safety, and design in this class. Thus we are confident that Scala has the best chance to redefine the A-segment for Skoda."



The new hatchback of the VAG group will be revealed by the end of the year. The details known so far are that the model will be based on the widely used A0 MQB platform that allows for a compact exterior and good interior space and take inspiration from the



What will power the Scala is anybody's guess, but we'll probably see alongside the regular ICE versions a hybrid somewhere down the line.

