Skoda Vision RS Plug-In Hybrid Hot Hatchback Teased, Packs 245 PS

26 Sep 2018, 18:02 UTC
Skoda has released a couple of design sketches of the Vision RS, which will be revealed in the flesh this October at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The white-painted concept that looks like a futuristic Fabia RS is a plug-in hybrid, which totals 245 PS (242 horsepower).
The Czech automaker controlled by the Volkswagen Group quotes CO2 emissions of 33 grams per kilometer, along with an electric driving range of 70 kilometers (43 miles) on the New European Driving Cycle. If there’s a production model in the pipeline, 50 kilometers (31 miles) would be perfect for daily driving.

In addition to the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (102 PS or 101 horsepower), the ultra-low-emission hot hatchback features an electric motor that takes its electricity from a 13-kWh battery. Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 7.1 seconds, and top speed is rated at 209 km/h (130 mph).

Recharging takes 2.5 hours according to Skoda, but at the end of the day, do remember that recharging times depend on the charging system and station. Featuring an “emotive design language” that previews the next generation of models, the Vision RS uses a high content of recycled carbon fiber and vegan materials.

The cabin, meanwhile, features lots of light-emitting diodes and crystal glass, along with seating for four and diamond-pattern stitching. The Rapid Spaceback coming next year will be influenced by the Vision RS to some extent, but don’t expect the compact wagon to be as exciting in the twisties as the Paris-bound concept. The Rapid Spaceback RS is expected in 2020, but it remains to be seen what sort of powertrain Skoda has in the pipeline for this application.

For the time being, the Octavia RS will have to make do. The 2018 Paris Motor Show is the place where Skoda will take the veils off an all-new member of the family, based on the Kodiaq. The mid-size crossover with sporting ambitions relies on the 2.0 BiTDI, tuned to develop 240 PS (237 hp).
