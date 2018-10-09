Nissan Updates Qashqai With Mercedes Engine, New Transmission And Infotainment

4 Skoda Kodiaq RS Explores The Limits of Family Cars in Paris

3 Skoda's Future Interior Design Previewed by Vision RS in Paris

1 2021 Skoda Octavia RS Might Go Hybrid

More on this:

Skoda Vision RS Production Version to Be Shown This Year

Starting last week, at the Paris Motor Show, Czech manufacturer Skoda is showing a host of RS models for the future. Among them, a hot hatch called Vision RS. 21 photos



The production version of the concept will be built on the A0 MQB platform, a Volkswagen-owned modular design, to allow for “compact exterior dimensions and generous interior space.”



There is no word, of course, on what will power this new compact hatch from Skoda. On the concept shown in Paris, the carmaker used a plug-in hybrid powertrain, comprised of a 1.5-liter TSI that develops 150 hp and an electric motor which pumps an additional 102 hp into the car.



Despite the 245 hp combined power, the



But what it lacks in acceleration it makes up in fuel consumption. Skoda said the Vision RS concept emits only 33 grams of CO2 per km, which would translate into a fuel consumption level of 1.4l/100 km, or 168 mpg.



That is possible thanks to the fact that the battery fitted on the hybrid can power the car for distances of up to 70 km (43 miles).



Making the production version announced on Tuesday a hybrid would more than definitely make sense for the Czech.



Skoda currently doesn’t have a plug-in hybrid in its lineup. The company did confirm that such a version of the



The Superb will be followed by electrified SUVs and “other models” as Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier said a while back. Built as a means to show the company’s next design language, the Vision RS concept will spawn a production version car, one which now Skoda says will be unveiled to the public by the end of the year.The production version of the concept will be built on the A0 MQB platform, a Volkswagen-owned modular design, to allow for “compact exterior dimensions and generous interior space.”There is no word, of course, on what will power this new compact hatch from Skoda. On the concept shown in Paris, the carmaker used a plug-in hybrid powertrain, comprised of a 1.5-liter TSI that develops 150 hp and an electric motor which pumps an additional 102 hp into the car.Despite the 245 hp combined power, the Vision RS is not what you would call high performance, achieving a zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.1 seconds.But what it lacks in acceleration it makes up in fuel consumption. Skoda said the Vision RS concept emits only 33 grams of CO2 per km, which would translate into a fuel consumption level of 1.4l/100 km, or 168 mpg.That is possible thanks to the fact that the battery fitted on the hybrid can power the car for distances of up to 70 km (43 miles).Making the production version announced on Tuesday a hybrid would more than definitely make sense for the Czech.Skoda currently doesn’t have a plug-in hybrid in its lineup. The company did confirm that such a version of the Superb will be introduced next year, using the technology deployed on the Volkswagen Passat GTE The Superb will be followed by electrified SUVs and “other models” as Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier said a while back.

load press release