Next Skoda Octavia RS Could Have 200 HP 2-Liter Diesel

The Octavia III that did so much for Skoda is nearing the end of its life. And just like its sister cars, the Czech best-seller has big changes lined up.

The latest video from German magazine Auto Bild talks about some of the big changes while presenting potential design directions. The publication claims the new Octavia will be about the same size, with a total length of about 4.7 meters, even though their previous report claimed it would be much longer.



However, the piece of info that caught our attention talks about one of the potential Octavia RS models, the TDI one. This video claims it will produce 200 horsepower, obviously still from a 2-liter engine.



We honestly expected a smidge more: 204 HP and 400 Nm, the same as the Audi 2.0 TDI that's supposed to eventually go into the Golf 8. But whichever way look at it, the Skoda performance model will match the power of something like a Polo GTI or the GT-wagons (proceed GT, Megane GT, and 308 GT).



There's also the potential for a plug-in hybrid. At the Paris Motor Show, Skoda R&D boss Christian Strube was asked about a



Now, while the Vision RS which was shown at that event had 245 HP, we expect a potential plug-in RS to have 210. That's the output of a 1.5 TSI-based system being developed by the Group.



