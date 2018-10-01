autoevolution
Skoda's Future Interior Design Previewed by Vision RS in Paris

Skoda didn't want to wait for the full Paris Motor Show and instead opted to reveal its two main debuts at a separate event. We were there to check out the exciting new Vision RS concept.
For many years, Skoda used the word "Vision" to describe its upcoming projects - the Superb, Kodiaq, a smaller crossover, etc. However, there's never been an RS before.

By now, you'll already have heard that the Vision RS is a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of 70 kilometers, a 1.5-liter turbo and total system output of 245 HP, just like the fastest Octavia around. But what you probably don't know is that it also previews the future of Skoda interiors.

The short press conference drew attention to sustainable materials that completely replace real leather. However, our live photo gallery has much more to show. For instance, where all Skoda models currently have a flying arrow logo on the steering wheel, we get font over here.

The future of all VW Group brands is digital. SEAT is currently developing the new infotainment system for all MQB next-gen cars, and this is its preview. The screen is buttonless, large and will have "the best voice commands in the business." Also, the Vision RS sports a second screen for the climate controls and a toggle in place of the traditional shifter.

The seats are sporty, with white backs, red accents, and Alcantara upholstery. The production model won't get four racing buckets. A multitude of exterior surfaces are covered in carbon fiber: spoilers, grille, mirrors, and even the dash.

Skoda has not confirmed whether it plans to make a hot hatch to slot underneath the Octavia or even an RS plug-in hybrid. But the setup is remarkably similar to the Golf GTE, so it's all within the realm of possibility.
