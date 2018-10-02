5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World

5 Tesla Model 3 Performance vs. BMW M3 Review Yields (Not So) Surprising Verdict

4 BMW Details Testing Program For New 3 Series Sedan

3 2019 BMW 3 Series Teased, Looks Like The M340i M Performance

More on this:

2020 BMW 3 Series Revealed in Stunning Photo Shoot, More Power on Tap

As promised, BMW revealed on Tuesday the new generation 3 Series – the seventh in the nameplate’s roster – showing the sedan in a very extensive photo gallery, shot on a marvelous mountainous backdrop. 145 photos



But looks are only the icing on the cake. BMW says that underneath the car is basically the best 3 Series ever, featuring more powerful engine choices, upgraded chassis technology and last, but not least, refined premium interior ambiance.



Engine wise, the new 3 Series will be available at launch in six variants. Because unlike other German carmakers BMW is still a fan of diesel, four of them will be powered by this type of fuel.



The first gasoline 3 Series is the BMW 320i, powered by a 184 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder in-line engine. The second in the offering is the BMW 330i, powered by the same unit but with an output of 258 hp.



The diesel range comprises the BMW 318d (2.0-liter four-cylinder in-line, 150 hp), the BMW 320d (2.0-liter four-cylinder in-line, 190 hp), and the BMW 320d xDrive (the same unit and power output as the 320d).



The single 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine in the range will be made available on the 330d, offering an output of 265 hp.



After the car’s market launch in March 2019, an M Performance model and a BMW iPerformance variant with plug-in hybrid drive system will be added to the range.



BMW promises that regardless of the engine choice, the 3 Series will offer unprecedented driving dynamics because of all the new technologies deployed on it: new damper technology, stiffer body structure and suspension mountings, wider tracks, minimized weight, a low vehicle center of gravity and even 50: 50 weight distribution.



The driver and passengers in the car were the main focus of the designers for the new generation of the sedan. For one, the car is roomier and will offer, for instance, more shoulder and elbow room in the front seats and increased visibility for the people in the back.



As a bonus, the



The entire range of novelties for the new 3 Series can be found in the document attached below. The décor was chosen by BMW to show off the new lines on the sedan, part of the carmaker’s new design language. The more clear lines and the tense surfaces are visible all around the body of the new 3, and they also have a practical reason for being there: the drag coefficient dropped from 0.26 to 0.23, further aided by the use of active air flap control and an almost completely sealed body.But looks are only the icing on the cake. BMW says that underneath the car is basically the best 3 Series ever, featuring more powerful engine choices, upgraded chassis technology and last, but not least, refined premium interior ambiance.Engine wise, the new 3 Series will be available at launch in six variants. Because unlike other German carmakers BMW is still a fan of diesel, four of them will be powered by this type of fuel.The first gasoline 3 Series is the BMW 320i, powered by a 184 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder in-line engine. The second in the offering is the BMW 330i, powered by the same unit but with an output of 258 hp.The diesel range comprises the BMW 318d (2.0-liter four-cylinder in-line, 150 hp), the BMW 320d (2.0-liter four-cylinder in-line, 190 hp), and the BMW 320d xDrive (the same unit and power output as the 320d).The single 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine in the range will be made available on the 330d, offering an output of 265 hp.After the car’s market launch in March 2019, an M Performance model and a BMW iPerformance variant with plug-in hybrid drive system will be added to the range.BMW promises that regardless of the engine choice, the 3 Series will offer unprecedented driving dynamics because of all the new technologies deployed on it: new damper technology, stiffer body structure and suspension mountings, wider tracks, minimized weight, a low vehicle center of gravity and even 50: 50 weight distribution.The driver and passengers in the car were the main focus of the designers for the new generation of the sedan. For one, the car is roomier and will offer, for instance, more shoulder and elbow room in the front seats and increased visibility for the people in the back.As a bonus, the 3 Series will feature BMW’s new Intelligent Personal Assistant , a voice-activated feature that besides assisting the driver on the road can also explain the various features of the car.The entire range of novelties for the new 3 Series can be found in the document attached below.

Download attachment: 2020 BMW 3 Series Fact Sheet (PDF)