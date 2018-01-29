autoevolution
 

The 2018 Golf GTI Is Still Better Than the Golf GTD and GTE

29 Jan 2018, 19:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This fun yet short review takes another look at three of the hottest Volkswagen Golf models you can buy, the GTI, GTD, and GTE.
2 photos
The 2018 Golf GTI Is Still Better Than the Golf GTD and GTE
All of them received a mid-life facelift late last year, including slight bumper revisions, new LED headlights, and taillights plus added screens inside. But which is the one you should buy? Well, we agree with the review on this matter. It's the GTI, not because it's a classic formula, but because it's simply better.

You see, it's the only one that also got powertrain changes. The base model now makes 230 HP instead of the usual 220, while the performance pack goes up to 245 HP and 370 Nm of torque (15 HP and 20 Nm more). The car is also optionally available with a 7-speed DSG now.

The hot hatch is supposed to be a jack of all trades - fast, fun, practical and relatively affordable. Sure, the GTD is more frugal, but it's more of a poser with sporty looks wrapped around a TDI. If that's what you're after, why not get a 1.6 TDI with the R-Line package?

It's not like the regular GTI isn't frugal either. Thanks to its multitude of driving modes, the hot Golf can take you to work every day in relative comfort. It also sounds good when you rev it, while the GTD deliver a pleasant "engine sound" in the cabin through the soundaktor system.

Just like the diesel hot hatch, the GTE plug-in hybrid didn't get any more power for 2018. In fact, its 1.4 TSI engine has been made obsolete by the 1.5 TSI. Because of the on-board batteries, there's less performance and trunk space here.

Ironically, it makes more sense than the GTD because it's the only plug-in hybrid Volkswagen compact, plus it's well equipped and fun to drive... for a green car. Of course, we'd stick to the GTI, though.

Golf GTI Golf GTD Golf GTE Hot Hatch
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  