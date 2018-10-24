Prankster Takes Kids’ MINI Cooper to McDonalds’ Drive-Thru, Gets Served

In case you ever wondered what are the conditions to get served at the McDonalds’ Drive-Thru, one prankster and his pal have the answer for you: you have to at least be sitting in something that looks like a real car. At least in Devon.

11 photos



Dan is at the wheel of a kids’ white



The staffer relents, so Dan gets up to look for change in his pocket, to pay for his Mayo Chicken. He then starts to push himself farther down the road, on to the second window. The reception here is warmer, with one staffer bursting into a fit of laughter at the very sight of the mini-car and its grown-up driver.



Still, he hands Dan his sandwich and he’s on his way. He stops short of getting back on the highway, and the sight of a police car probably had a lot to do with it. As you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, he literally jumps out of his seat when he sees the police, so he knows he’s



The scenes were shot outside the local McD’s in Paignton, Devon, so here’s to hoping the 2 pranksters don’t get into trouble with the cops weeks after the fact, because the video they shot went viral.



A new viral video is gaining traction online, though it was recorded at the end of last month. It shows a pair of pranksters, identified by Caters TV as David Robinson and his mate Dan, putting into practice an idea they got while out for drinks at the pub.Dan is at the wheel of a kids’ white MINI Cooper , making efforts to push himself along to get to the first window. The staffer initially appears reluctant to serve him, so he insists that he has a car, so he should get service just like any other driver and / or car passenger.The staffer relents, so Dan gets up to look for change in his pocket, to pay for his Mayo Chicken. He then starts to push himself farther down the road, on to the second window. The reception here is warmer, with one staffer bursting into a fit of laughter at the very sight of the mini-car and its grown-up driver.Still, he hands Dan his sandwich and he’s on his way. He stops short of getting back on the highway, and the sight of a police car probably had a lot to do with it. As you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, he literally jumps out of his seat when he sees the police, so he knows he’s not allowed to drive toy cars on the road – not even at the Drive-Thru.The scenes were shot outside the local McD’s in Paignton, Devon, so here’s to hoping the 2 pranksters don’t get into trouble with the cops weeks after the fact, because the video they shot went viral.