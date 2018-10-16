autoevolution
 

Skoda Shows First Official Sketches of the China-Only Kodiaq GT Coupe

16 Oct 2018
The car meant to become the main driving force of Skoda’s image in China is getting ready for its big reveal. The brand’s new flagship for the Chinese market, the Kodiaq GT coupe SUV, was shown for the first time officially by the carmaker.
Meant as version of the Kodiaq SUV, the GT is the brand’s first foray into the segment of coupe SUVs. A car for which Skoda has high hopes on the world’s largest auto market, the only one which will get the model.

Apart from the three photos released by Skoda that show sketches of the car from the front, back and interior, little official data is available about the model. Unofficially, because it is based on a car already in production, we know quite a lot.

What will set this version of the Kodiaq apart from its existing brother is, of course, the shape of the body. Starting from behind the front doors, the roofline slopes down, ending in an angled tailgate.

At the interior, the Kodiaq GT will get five seats instead of seven because of the restrictions imposed by the shape of the body. Overall, the car will be 4.6 meters long and 1.8 meters wide.

On the single market where it will be sold the Kodiaq GT will be offered with a choice of one engine, but in two different variants. The low end one is to develop somewhere in the vicinity of 186 hp, while the top one around 220 hp.

Both engines will be paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and will be offered with either front or all-wheel drive.

The car was supposed to be presented at the 2018 Chengdu Auto Show in September, but for some reason, that did not happen. An official release date has not been announced.

With the GT, Skoda will have a four-SUV lineup on the Chinese market, made of the Kamiq, Karoq, and Kodiaq.
