2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype Shows Production Body, Huge Rear Wing

11 Oct 2018, 14:04 UTC
The Porsche 911 is more popular than ever these days and it's safe to say the Zuffenhausen isn't resting on its laurels. In fact, there are at least four Neunelfer versions testing as you are reading this. The first is the swansong of the 991.2 generation, namely the 911 Speedster, but we must also mention the three 992 incarnations that have been spotted testing: the Carrera (S), the Turbo and the GT3.
While the 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera has been spotted parading around fully naked, we can't say the same about the 2020 911 Turbo and the 2020 911 GT3. Nevertheless, the latter has now made a step towards its introduction, leaving the early test mules behind and showing up in production trim, albeit while still camouflaged with black tape (the Turbo has been in this stage for a while now).

And thanks to the spy pics in the gallery above, you can now check out the 992 GT3 in detail.

Looking past the partially covered front and rear fascias, we'll mention that the face of the supercar features a new air intake between the headlights. As for the posterior, the GT3-traditional center exhaust is here, but the focus is on the aero.

To be more precise, the engine cover of the upcoming Neunelfer accommodates a small ducktail spoiler and a massive motorsport-grade wing - for now, the latter comes in adjustable form, but we expect the production model to pack a fixed angle (we'll probably have to wait for the GT3 RS for an adjustable wing in the showroom).

More importantly, a previous sighting of a 2020 911 GT3 test car has allowed us notice the aural side of the test car. And, as we anticipated, the atmospheric flat-six is here to stay.

The said prototype also showed PDK shifts (there are easy to recognize, since they take place in an instant), but we're also expecting the six-speed manual to be maintained.

Porsche generation changes come with noticeable pricing increases and with the current GT3 starting at $143,600, you'd better make sure that piggy bank is far enough.
