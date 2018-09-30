2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype Reveals Naturally Aspirated Engine, New Wing

While Porschephiles were busy discussing the blitz unveiling of the 2019 935 racecar at the Rennsport Reunion (think: Laguna Seca), the German automaker took to Europe to hold a private testing session. And the jewel of the action is the 2020 Porsche 911 GT3, which can now be seen testing in production trim.
We had spotted the 992 incarnation of the GT3 before, but the tester we have here now allows us to zoom in on the new details of the track special.
The upcoming GT3 builds on the grown-up image of the 992, packing more noticeable aerodynamic elements. For now, multiple small but important bits of the car remain covered and yet we can see the new air intakes adorning the nose of the supercar.
Moving to the posterior of the car, we can see the uber-wide hips, whose eye-catching nature is only surpassed by the complex rear wing. The Germans used the 991.1 wing for the current 991.2, simply mounting it in a more aggressive position, but it looks like the 992 will come with a comprehensive approach, one that even dominates the wing of the current GT3 RS (in fact, if the sighting hadn't shown up this yearly, we would've expected this to be the 992 GT3 RS).
More importantly, our expectations regarding the continuation of the naturally aspirated flat-six tradition seem to have been correct. Judging by the soundtrack of the prototype found in the piece of footage below, the N/A screamer is here to stay.
After all, Zuffenhausen engineers have introduced a new 4.0-liter motor for the 991.2 GT3, with this also showing up on the 3RS and expected to be used for the almost-here 2019 911 Speedster, one of the swansongs of the 991.2 generation (another one is the majestic track-only machine we mentioned in the intro).
And while the test car that does its thing on the Monza Circuit in Italy comes with a PDK (listen to those shifts!), the six-speed manual should once again be offered as an option.
Given the fact that the 992 Carrera prototypes have already showcased a partially digital dashboard (the analog center tacho is flanked by screens in a five-instrument layout), we're curious about the dashboard of the new GT3.
The Carrera versions of the 992 Porsche 911 will make their debut by the end of the year, we'll have to wait for 2019 to meet the GT3 and the Turbo.
